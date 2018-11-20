Jason Crow finds himself in a difficult spot. He can throw former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi under the bus or betray Colorado voters. He could lose either way and has no way out.
Crow, the Democrat who unseated Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman this month, will have a nightmarish start to his congressional career if he betrays Pelosi and she wins election as speaker.
If that happens, Pelosi will deprive him of desirable committee assignments. She will blacklist him with anyone and everyone with political clout within her House caucus, among Senate Democrats, and other of Washington’s political elite. That’s how Washington works.
And who could blame Pelosi, anyway? She helped elect Crow, directing money from at least two of the Democratic Party’s political action committees help defeat Coffman.
To get elected in Colorado’s purplish and swingy Sixth District, Crow had to distance himself from Pelosi just as Coffman distanced himself from President Donald Trump.
Sixth District voters have never favored extremism, and Pelosi is extreme.
Here’s what Crow told The Denver Post in July:
“I won’t be supporting Nancy Pelsoi. I want new leadership to step up and move this country forward,” Crow said.
Pelosi, the powerful multimillionaire from San Francisco, is the farthest thing from “new leadership.” Her old-style, doctrinaire manner as speaker of the House eight years ago and earlier helped Republicans achieve a House and Senate red wave in 2010 that then-President Barack Obama called a “shellacking.”
The 78-year-old Pelosi is best known for nutty statements one expects from inebriated in-law bombasts at a Thanksgiving table.
• “Strong employment numbers mean little…”
• “ ‘Hip hip hooray, unemployment is down. What does that mean to me in my life? I need a bigger paycheck.’ That’s the apprehension American families have had for a while.”
• “We have to pass the bill (Obamacare) so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.”
That type of stuff, reliably.
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat representing the Seventh District since 2007, has also pledged he won’t vote for Pelosi in her bid for another go-round as speaker of the House. He joined 15 other Democrats Monday in signing a “Never Pelosi” letter, which says “Democrats ran and won on a message of change… We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise.
“A key name missing from that letter? Jason Crow,” observes Kyle Kohli, Colorado Communications Director for the Republican National Committee.
Crow cannot have it both ways. He cannot win election by promising voters he “won’t be supporting Nancy Pelosi,” then get soft on the matter after getting the seat he wanted.
We don’t understand why Crow did not join his senior Colorado colleague in signing the letter, but we fully expect him to vote for someone other than Pelosi.
She can make his freshman term hellish, but Colorado voters can make it the only term he gets. Crow should cross Pelosi, despite her support of his victory. We hope he does right by the people who gave him their votes.
The Gazette editorial board