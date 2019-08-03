Congratulations to Monument Mayor Don Wilson and Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese for pulling off a historic feat that could preserve Colorado’s sovereignty. They submitted more than 227,000 signatures to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday that demand a ballot measure to save our state’s electoral votes.
The petitions contain more signatures, by far, than any other state referendum or initiative on record. That means the measure likely will make the ballot, assuming Secretary of State Jena Griswold confirms at least 124,632 are valid.
The signatures, 100,000-plus more than needed, speak to the public’s disgust with the Legislature trying to give Colorado’s electoral votes to New York, California and a few other large progressive states.
The ballot measure would rescind Colorado’s new membership in the National Popular Vote Compact, which undermines the Constitution’s establishment of the Electoral College. Left-wing legislators, bitter about the 2016 presidential election, want Colorado’s nine electoral votes to go for whichever future presidential candidates win the popular vote — a constitutionally irrelevant consideration.
The Popular Vote Compact would control the outcome of future presidential elections if it gains enough member states to make up 270 electoral votes — the number needed for any candidate to win. With Colorado, the compact needs about 89 more votes.
Compact members pledge to sacrifice their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote, even if the state’s voters chose the other candidate. It is grounded in the left’s confidence that large and growing coastal population centers will consistently generate a popular vote outcome that favors Democrats.
Large coastal cities will consistently elect candidates who benefit the narrow special interests of their communities. For that reason, the founders gave us the Electoral College. They did not want the special interests of big states to squash those of small states. They saw no inherent virtue in democracy so direct that majority will always rules. They left us with a compromise of balance that has served Colorado and other “flyover” states well ever since, protecting much of the country’s rural culture from domination by urban majorities.
The petitions will go from Griswold’s office to the Integrated Document Solutions division of the state Department of Personnel & Administration in Pueblo.
Agents of the Secretary of State’s Office will work with the Integrated Document Solutions division to validate signatures and randomly sample 5% to estimate the number that qualify. With this many signatures, the unlikely event of state officials rejecting these petitions should raise serious suspicions and every challenge provided by law.
Between today and November, help generate support for overturning this insane law that gives other states control of our votes. Colorado voters, and no one else, should control the state’s electoral votes in each presidential election.