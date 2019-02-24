The Colorado Springs City Council may take a giant leap forward for the community Tuesday by accepting the city Planning Commission’s recommendation to annex nearly 200 acres on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Annexation helps clear the way for development of a major new Air Force Academy visitors center with easy access from Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. The proposed development west of I-25, on parcels north and south of North Gate, would include two hotels, convention facilities, restaurants and retail.
The main attraction will be an elaborate state-of-the art visitors center, which will educate visitors and residents about our city’s world-class academy. Want to virtually fly a modern supersonic Air Force jet? This will be the place to do so as you learn about the history and contributions to national defense and society in general of one of our city’s most precious gems.
The visitors center is one of four projects approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission in 2013 for state tax-increment financing as part of the City for Champions vision. To qualify, proposals for projects had to prove they would grow the tax base and bring significant out-of-state tourism money into Colorado.
To qualify for state tax rebates, the project must be within the city limits of Colorado Springs. City officials, the Air Force and project developers have worked on annexation and other legal details for years.
Project developer and Air Force Academy graduate Dan Schnepf, president and CEO of Matrix Design Group, envisions the visitors center as a wow-factor gateway that lets southbound travelers on I-25 know they are entering the grand hometown of the Air Force Academy.
“You come down I-25 and you hit Monument,” Schnepf said. “You see a bunch of things and you kind of wonder where you are. You start to see some development, but there’s no big wow. There’s no sizzle. Where is this, you wonder? This project provides a great opportunity for that to change.”
The development would do something else. It would connect one of America’s greatest institutions of higher education more directly with residents and visitors of Colorado Springs.
Since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, security has tightened at the academy and most other federal facilities. When threat risks are high, getting into the academy can be an ordeal. Due to no fault of anyone but foreign terrorists, the community has felt almost walled off from the academy it loves.
“This project brings the front door of the academy to the public,” Schnepf explains, excited to see more interaction between his hometown and alma mater.
“It enables our community to more easily touch and feel the academy,” he said. “There will be interactive displays. Visitors will be able to fly F-22s (simulators) in the visitors center. It will be an amazing, state-of-the-practice facility.”
Buses will take visitors to and from all major attractions on the academy grounds, making it easier to attend lectures, sporting events and more. On-site hotels will mean visitors don’t have to leave the academy at night, after visiting cadets or attending events.
With the simple vote for annexation, City Council members can leverage the Air Force Academy by making it a major attraction and gateway to our city. We have looked for a downside but can’t find a good one. We hope City Council members feel the same way and give swift approval to annexation for this development at a major gateway to our city.
The Gazette editorial board