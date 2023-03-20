“It’s a game changer for humans." So proclaims esteemed community leader Linda Weise, reacting to a $1.1 million state grant to her Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective.

Weise, president and CEO of the non-profit, leads an effort to revitalize the 100-year-old City Auditorium into the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. Her program provides a variety of human development programs.

The money comes from a workforce bill that funded the Colorado Workforce Development Council to support local workforce centers throughout the state. At the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, the grant will fund the Cultural Collective’s capstone culinary-hospitality and media-arts programs. The money will help teach people marketable skills that net personal rewards by improving life for others.

Governments frequently allocate money in response to human needs for food, shelter, clothing, counseling, health care, social injustice and more. Civilized societies don’t allow people to suffer without aid.

Sadly, too many attempts to assist the public amount to temporary handouts that leave people to suffer chronically. In a perfect world, assistance would always include hand-up efforts to empower recipients.

Give people fish and they eat for a day. Teach them to fish and they eat for life, even catching surplus food to sell or share with others. All individuals, in any circumstance, are capable of improving their talents to improve life for others. Wealth is not a loaded savings account or trust fund. Wealth is built on activities that improve society. Anyone can build real wealth, and history provides obvious proof:

• A disease took Helen Keller's eyesight and hearing during infancy. Her mentors looked far beyond comforting and coddling Keller. They invested in her talents, helping the girl to become a legendary author, speaker and disability rights advocate.

• A disease paralyzed Stephen Hawking from the head down early in his life, leaving him unable to communicate without technical assistance. Hawking and his supporters would not allow his circumstances to waste his IQ. With hands-up support, Hawking advanced science and knowledge of the universe like few throughout history.

• Ludwig van Beethoven was deaf when composed and performed legacy music.

• Former slave Harriet Tubman led the mass liberation of slaves — after a slave owner hit her in the head and caused Tubman to suffer from epileptic seizers. She improved humanity with tenacity and talents fueled with donations and loans from friends and abolitionists.

Weise believes all individuals possess high-value talent, regardless of their identities or circumstances — whether gifted with physical health and high IQs or inflicted with illness, prejudice or other burdens.

Coloradans can predict with near certainty the positive outcomes Weise and her team will achieve by developing talents in culinary-hospitality and media-arts for anyone willing to accept opportunity. Weise has devoted her life to building on the skills lurking in every human soul. She founded the nationally renowned Colorado Springs Conservatory in 1994, bringing world-class arts education to Colorado. Conservancy students go forth to lead lives of financial and personal fulfillment by creating beauty for others to enjoy.

Weise obtained the first state grant for the Workforce Center programs with the bipartisan support of State Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument; former State Rep. Terri carver, R-Colorado Springs; State Rep. Mark Snyder, D-Denver; State Sen. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs; and legislative lobbyist William Mutch. The desire to develop human talents needs no political identity.

We hope more grants and donations pour in to help Weise and company establish and maintain hands-up programs others will replicate. Investments in Workforce Center programs preserves and leverages a 100-year-old landmark in the Springs — the City Auditorium — by creating space for personal improvement that benefits the few as well as the many.

Investments in talent buy sustainable solutions to underperformance, poverty and all assortment of injustice. As Weise explains, it supports “a game-changer for humans.”