Robert Mueller’s testimony was a disaster for congressional Democrats in every way conceivable. That is not just us talking.
“The former special counsel seemed remarkably weak. He looked dazed and confused as he listened, mouth agape, to his questioners, often struggling to identify who was talking. He stammered, licked his lips, consulted his aide and begged forbearance… At least five times, he was reminded to speak into the microphone. ‘Sorry,’ he would say, then repeat the infraction.” — liberal Washington Post Columnist Dana Milbank
“Look, on optics, this was a disaster.” — liberal MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd
“…far from breathing life into the report, he kind of sucked the life out of the report. I thought he was boring. I thought in some cases he was sort of evasive. He didn’t want to explain or expand on his rationale. He seemed lost at times.” — MNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash
“Bob Mueller’s testimony today was not assertive, let alone aggressive. Bob Mueller’s grasp and presentation of the underlying facts, which he’s cleared to discuss because they’re in the report, was not very detailed. It didn’t build in the way that some had hoped.” — liberal MSNBC anchor Ari Melber
“I think this has been a disaster for the Democrats, and I think it has been a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.”— moderate Fox News anchor Chris Wallace
Adding desperation to desperation, the mainstream media and other left-wing establishment are blowing up an exchange between Mueller and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado.
Buck: “Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?”
Mueller: “Yes.”
Of course the answer is yes. A prosecutor could charge a civilian with a suspected crime within the lawyer’s jurisdiction. If Trump shoplifts a watch after leaving the White House, Mueller could charge him. So could any member of law enforcement.
Buck: “You believe ... that you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?”
Mueller: “Yes.”
Again, the only honest answer was “yes.” Evidence could surface, at least conceivably, to support prosecution after Trump leaves office. Mueller alluded to that nuance, qualifying his answer to Buck. He explained, in the context of potential future prosecution, the option to “continue the investigation to see if there are any other persons who might be drawn into the conspiracy.”
That means Mueller could charge Trump as a civilian if he decides to keep digging and he discovers valuable evidence. Those are pie-in-the-sky qualifiers for a prosecutor who had two years, proved nothing and appears confused.
It’s a whole lot of nothing, yet the left grasps to this exchange like a Powerball ticket that will save the day. With similar odds.
@coloradodems tweeted: “From our chair to yours — Thank you @BuckForColorado for confirming with Robert Mueller that @realDonaldTrump could be charged for his corruption after he’s voted out of office in 2020. Sincerely, Colorado Dems#copolitics #MuellerReport
All over social media, the left acts as if Buck brought the Mueller investigation back from the grave. Never mind that Mueller testified “we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.” For a criminal suspect, that statement is gold.
Adding desperation to desperation to desperation, the left exalts Mueller’s reiteration that he did not “exonerate” Trump. Of course he didn’t. Prosecutors don’t exonerate. That is not part of the job. Exoneration is the option of a jury, which can vote to acquit if a prosecutor cannot prove charges beyond reasonable doubt. Mueller might as well say he cannot exonerate Trump in the Kennedy assassination. He can’t. He lacks the authority.
Trump’s critics have plenty of reason to despise him. The president has launched and sustained a brutal attack on their values and agendas, for better or worse depending on anyone’s perspective. Trump has done so with a careless lack of decorum, eliciting contempt.
None of that changes the Mueller investigation, which found nothing of substance on which to prosecute. Seven hours of testimony Wednesday only confirmed this fact for all to see. Let it go. Take on Trump with constructive ideas, not rumored conspiracies no one can prove.
