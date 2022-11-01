Colorado and the country lost a great man last week when Henry Allen, a former leader our local NAACP chapter, died after a prolonged illness. He was 67.
Allen was a longtime close friend of a Gazette editorial board member. He was a man other board members looked to for information, wisdom and advice over the years.
A man of unshakable devotion to principle and putting others first, he loved humanity and always had time for an in-depth conversation with anyone. People turned to during their darkest hours to get a new perspective when they needed it most.
Allen served his country for 24 years in the Army. He later served 14 years with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.
Devoted like few others to community service, Allen was a giant among Colorado’s most influential civil rights leaders. His work in law enforcement led him to see too many young black men left out of the American dream. Too many were in prisons and jails, with broken families, and it hurt his heart. He joined the NAACP to address the problem.
The NAACP elected him as president of the local branch in 2013. The national headquarters took issue with his membership in the Republican Party and his commitment to allowing people of all races and political views to join. The conflict led to the national chapter achieving his ouster in 2016. That was all just politics, which Allen transcended. It had no effect on his respect within the greater community. A joy-evoking smile never left his face.
Allen exuded wisdom and kindness. His soft-spoken, congenial, scholarly manner of speaking made him impossible to dismiss.
We remember when Allen attended a 2021 Fourth of July Republican Party event at Monument’s Dirty Woman Park. Allen took his place on a picnic table bench along with dozens of others. He wasn’t there as a speaker or a special guest, yet people lined up to shake his hand and visit. He had a non-celebrity stature of respect achieved only by those who devote their lives to helping others — regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, creed or other factors too often used to divide us.