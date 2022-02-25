During Black History Month, we’d like Black people across the country and around the globe to consider relocating their families and businesses to Colorado Springs. This is the place to be for people of all backgrounds who want to succeed, achieve the American dream and go beyond it.
This is not merely an observation by The Gazette’s mostly white editorial board. Travel Noire magazine published an article this week highlighting “8 Cities Black Americans Should Consider for Career Growth.”
Colorado Springs ranks No. 4, with the magazine giving a glowing review of Black life and opportunity in our community. Some outtakes:
• A top 25 city where Black Americans fare best economically, from a 2021 poll by Smart Asset
• Popular local Black-owned businesses in Colorado Springs ... are thriving with plenty more local companies to support throughout the city.
• A study by the University of California at Berkeley found that Colorado Springs is one of two cities in the U.S. to be labeled residentially “integrated” with 1 out of every 4 residents now African American or Hispanic.
• The region attracts talent in top industries such as manufacturing, IT and cybersecurity, aerospace and defense, health care and medical tech, and sports.
As detailed in the book and movie “BlacKkKlansman,” Colorado Springs has endured a long and sordid history in achieving diversity and peace among all demographics. Our dear friend Ed Jones has told us of Colorado Springs forcing him into a segregated neighborhood and later electing him a county commissioner and state senator.
We have fought for and achieved a city devoted to unlimited opportunity for all, without regard for race, religion, creed, gender, sexual orientation or anything other than the character and talents of individuals willing to contribute to the improvement of society.
Recently, we saw slates of minority candidates take over the city’s major school districts with the intent of eliminating achievement gaps among white and non-white students. The sooner they achieve this, the better.
The magazine makes special mention of the Colorado Springs Black Business Network, “a group designed to create an environment of business, personal, and community empowerment for Black business professionals and business owners, also helping to expand resources for the 28-year-old Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce.
This excerpt reminds us of the day former Gazette columnist Rachel Stovall asked for a meeting with Gazette editorial board members in 2017 to encourage our support of Black-owned businesses throughout the metro area.
She suggested more articles and photos highlighting the achievements of our community’s Black professionals. At the time, she was among a handful of Black residents with a vision for the business network becoming a major driving force in supporting minorities seeking success. She and others achieved the vision quickly.
Colorado Springs routinely wins “best of” awards for its high quality of life. This award means more than most, as it shows how our community encourages and supports diversity and success for people of every conceivable background.
Black families, individuals, and business owners should flock to Colorado Springs. Here, you will find the same red-carpet treatment offered to everyone else who arrives with constructive hopes and dreams.
The Gazette Editorial Board