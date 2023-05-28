Space Command, an increasingly vital component of national security, will achieve full operational capacity within a few months. Moving it would cause a multiyear setback and a glaring gap in the armor that protects the United States and our allies. It must stay put and advance without obstruction.

The issue arose again Thursday when Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers publicly announced a House Armed Services Committee investigation into the delay of a final Space Command basing decision.

Rogers chairs Armed Services, a position that entrusts him with extraordinary authority over our national defense. He also represents Alabama. Moving the command would benefit his state economically. He appears to care more about kudos back home than our country’s need to keep up with foreign threats.

The House Armed Services committee has responsibility for funding the Department of Defense and holding our military accountable to the public. Nothing in the committee’s charter says the chairman should exploit his rank to benefit his state at a cost to national defense.

Space Command protects an area 60 miles above the Earth to the edges of the universe. This is important, given that China, North Korea and Russia are racing to dominate space for the sake of imminent or future warfare. Protection of freedom around the globe weighs heavily on the readiness, reliability and superiority of our military’s space operations.

Our enemies keep constant watch on our preparedness. That’s why China flies spy balloons over our military bases. Foreign aggressors easily keep track of our Space Command dilemma, as it plays out publicly.

Space Command must protect the free world from attacks on satellites, crippling electromagnet force attacks and the looming prospect of space-based nuclear weapons designed for targets on earth. Any Space Command weakness benefits countries hostile to us.

In a letter sent Thursday, Rogers expressed concern that changes to Space Command’s mission and headquarters requirement had occurred over the past two years as the basing decision hung in limbo. Rogers wants Space Command to cease progress that might alter its “mission or headquarters requirements.”

Changes at Space Command reflect the changing geopolitical climate of the globe. The command must remain on the leading edge of technology. It must adjust immediately as the scope, level and nature of threats advance. We cannot confine Space Command’s progress for the sole benefit of Alabama politicians.

In desperation to gift his home state, Rogers openly wants Space Command to sit idle as our foes advance without delay. They, too, want a stagnant Space Command. They must feel half amused and fully emboldened by this political gamesmanship.

Rogers’ stated agenda — based on his Alabama-first mentality — should inspire scrutiny of his Armed Services leadership by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The oversight committee should determine whether the Armed Service chair defends our country’s best interests.

Former President Donald Trump put our country in this lurch when he chose to move Space Command to Alabama on his way out in 2021.

The move would reward Alabama for supporting Trump and spite Colorado for helping elect President Joe Biden. Trump eliminated doubt about his motives by boasting on Alabama radio that he “single-handedly” chose to move Space Command. “Single-handedly” means Trump decided alone, without regard for generals who wanted the command to stay put.

More than two years later, the Biden administration should have no qualms with reversing Trump’s poor decision. The Biden administration, not the Trump administration and Rogers, ultimately commands our armed forces.

Space Command has not moved for good reason. There is no way to relocate operations and facilities without weakening our national defense and showcasing vulnerability to hostile nations. We simply cannot afford the cost or disruption of a move that would indulge the selfish desires of a former commander in chief — one who gains politically if Biden honors his decision.

Rogers has shown us, in writing, that he cares more about accolades back home than the country’s ongoing and ever-changing security needs. This agenda by our Armed Forces chair should concern all Americans, including those in Alabama. As the chair of House Armed Services, Rogers has a duty to put the entire country — all 435 congressional districts — ahead of a gift for Alabama.

We trust Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and his boss, President Biden, to defend our country without regard for politics. It is time to end this waiting game and assure Americans, and all her detractors, that Space Command will move forward right where it sits without a backslide for the sake of special-interest politics.

The Gazette Editorial Board