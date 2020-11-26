There is a largely meaningless debate occurring on social media about whether departing Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova was pushed out by some members of the school board or if she made the decision to leave entirely of her own volition. Cordova isn’t talking publicly. School board members who have gone on the record insist they did nothing to push her out.
In fact, the truth is out there in plain sight. The rudderless board, by failing to develop a strategic direction for Cordova to follow, and by meddling constantly in what should be the managerial side of the district, left her feeling hamstrung and ineffective. The board’s unhelpful evaluation in September made it clear that several members did not respect her work and would continue to meddle.
She wasn’t pushed, exactly, but she was hounded to the edge of the cliff. This, essentially, left her two choices: Stand and fight quixotically on principle over some worthy issue, or jump.
She jumped.
The blowback came fast and furious. Over the weekend, 14 women who served on previous DPS boards, issued a harsh condemnation of the current board’s actions, asserting that Cordova was disrespected at least in part because she is a woman of color.
Expect the politically and racially diverse coalition of former board members to become a pressure group pushing the current board to get its house in order so that a search might yield a worthy candidate to replace Cordova.
And Tuesday afternoon, former Denver Mayor (and federal cabinet secretary) Federico Peña and current Mayor Michael Hancock were similarly critical of the board in a letter released to the public. Here’s a brief excerpt:
“New school board members (some seeking to fire Dr. Cordova) were recruited and have opposed her efforts at almost at every opportunity. They mistreated her in public board meetings, interfered in the day-to-day management of the school system, rather than collaboratively establishing policies and direction for the district. They still have not developed a new district plan or long-term strategy beyond the expiring 2020 Plan…
“…It is tragic to watch political fights among adult school board members with personal agendas and little focus on student success. The credibility of the Denver Board of Education was further undermined when the Colorado State Board of Education recently reversed the decision of the Denver board denying DSST-Noel from extending its current eighth grade to a Noel High School. The current middle school, which is composed of 94% students of color, was the top performing school in Denver. The State Board’s stern reversal implies that the Denver Board’s decision was more politically, rather than educationally, based.
“Now we will be subjected to another costly, national search for a new superintendent which will likely become a “politicized process.” We do not believe that this dysfunctional board can now attract a more capable superintendent than Susana Cordova…”
It’s not clear yet how this will play out. But the former board members are likely to urge current members to get some training on board governance and the proper role of a school board before beginning a search for a permanent replacement. They’re also expected to push the board to develop a vision and goals — including around equity — before searching.
What everyone wants to avoid is entering a vicious cycle too common in urban districts where a new board creates a churn in superintendents that stalls any progress (unacceptably slow yet steady over the past decade) and sets the district and its students back several years. Given the academic disaster caused by the pandemic, preventing further damage is essential.
It’s instructive that one of the 14 signers of the letter was former board member Andrea Merida. During her four-year tenure, Merida, a strong progressive who is very smart and very tough, found herself in the minority on most controversial board decisions.
Merida posted on Facebook over the weekend her reasons for signing the letter. Here’s a bit of what she said:
“…a year since the board was ‘flipped,’ there still has not been a plan of action or a vision that this board has put forth. Instead, they expected Susana Cordova to read their minds…”
Theresa Peña (no relation to Federico), who served with Merida, and who helped coordinate the weekend letter, said one need only follow board meetings to see how the body has been flailing, directionless for the past year.
While passing resolutions to create transgender restrooms and remove police officers from high schools was popular in some quarters, such one-offs don’t amount to strategy, Peña said.
Peña and her fellow signatories believe this moment of crisis presents an opportunity for the board to reset and get its governance act in order. Let’s hope the board seizes that opportunity.
Otherwise, the cycle of dysfunction — superintendent hirings, firings, and flat to declining student achievement — will become DPS’ new normal.
Alan Gottlieb has been an education journalist, online news entrepreneur and policy expert in Denver for 25 years. He currently edits Boardhawk.org, where a longer version of this commentary first appeared. Boardhawk closely tracks Denver Public Schools and its board.