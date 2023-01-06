It was November 2020. Denver Public Schools had just lost its superintendent, 31-year veteran DPS educator Susana Cordova. She moved to Dallas because the Denver school board had refused to give her a fair shake — even after she successfully navigated a major teacher strike.
Faced with a crisis of confidence in DPS, Mayor Michael Hancock took to his bully pulpit. Together with former Mayor Federico Peña, they penned a letter chastising the “dysfunctional” board for “undermining” Cordova and causing her resignation. The board “mistreated her in public board meetings,” the mayors asserted, “and interfered in the day-to-day management of the school system.”
“It is tragic to watch political fights among adult school board members with personal agendas and little focus on student success,” Hancock and Peña added, offering specific steps to “begin to regain some semblance of credibility among the broader community.” More than two years later, the political fights and internal strife among the DPS board have further deteriorated, making 2020 look tame by comparison.
Subsumed in an endless drama circus often headlined by the school board’s self-aggrandizing vice president, Tay Anderson, the DPS board is now known more for its personality clashes than efforts to improve educational achievement. (Anderson was censured by the previous board for behavior “unbecoming of a board member,” an unprecedented fact ignored by the current board when they elevated him to VP in November 2021.)
The learning loss — resulting in part from how untethered the board is from its intended educational focus — is stunning. While the board claims to emphasize “racial equity,” just 5% of Black and Hispanic third graders are reading at grade level, compared with 30% of white students. Sixty percent of DPS kids aren’t proficient at math. Where is the plan?
Instead, echoing the Cordova conflict circa 2020, DPS board members are now targeting her successor, Superintendent Alex Marrero. At their Nov. 28 meeting, Scott Esserman moved to convene privately in “executive session,” ostensibly to discuss Marrero’s contract. Esserman’s motion to meet behind closed doors was seconded by Michelle Quattlebaum and backed by Anderson.
As I detailed in my Dec. 9 column, the board ultimately held off on going private. However, at their next meeting on Dec. 15, Esserman again moved to go into executive session, without elaborating on his reasons. (The official agenda merely references the superintendent’s contract and legal questions regarding pending litigation.)
Multiple DPS sources reported the closed-door meeting lasted a whopping four hours — from 7:30pm until nearly 11:30pm. What has Marrero done that is so questionable — so supposedly egregious — that his bosses on the school board couldn’t possibly have held the discussion publicly?
At the Nov. 28 meeting, Anderson, Esserman and Quattlebaum had urged executive session explicitly because they wanted to hide the contents from the public — all to prevent the board’s well-earned reputation for dysfunction from getting even worse. Quattlebaum claimed it would “create a narrative out there that doesn’t need to be created.”
Anderson likewise argued that public discussion would feed “the narrative that is already in our community that we are not a functional board,” adding that “we need to have the conversation privately, regardless of whatever the content is.”
By going behind closed doors for such a long time, the DPS board admitted just how deeply they are in disarray. Are they simply trying to prevent the kind of backlash the previous board — which included three current members — got from the mayor and other civic leaders when Cordova was pushed out?
Which brings us back to the mayoral race. Will Rep. Leslie Herod, Kelly Brough, Lisa Calderón, Sen. Chris Hansen, fmr. Sen. Mike Johnston and their fellow candidates (now more than 20) have the courage to speak up, as DPS stands on the precipice like never before? Do they support backroom exchanges — or will they demand public transparency?
Herod in particular has close ties to Anderson, as she is one of his longtime mentors. Will Herod finally confront the 25-year-old (who also goes by Auon’tai Anderson) and his DPS colleagues over their repeated failures to get their act together?
Let’s be real: Denver Public Schools has descended from distinguished to disgraced. Each mayoral candidate must come out early, loudly and clearly about DPS and its spectacle of a board.
They must explain exactly how they intend to use the mayor’s bully pulpit to advocate for Denver’s students and teachers and hold their elected counterparts in the school system accountable.
“This is a critical time for the Denver Public Schools District,” Mayors Hancock and Pena wrote in 2020. “We must all act to ensure the overall progress of Denver.” If only this year’s mayoral hopefuls would be so bold.