Like in all modern U.S. metropolises, cities in Denver’s suburbs are divided by their inhabitants’ wealth. But wherever we live in Colorado, we have one thing in common. Like the rest of the West, Colorado is an arid state that is actually drying up by the year. Increasingly, water is becoming a prohibitively precious commodity.
In summers past my kids and I visited the Larkspur Festival where, given my British colonial past, I particularly enjoyed jousting where make-believe Cromwell’s knights on horses fight each other with long wooden spears and swords. Over the years, on our way to Larkspur, we saw mansions crop up on low-lying hills, one after another. And since there were no rivers, I wondered, where water to these rococo structures came from.
“We have wells,” I was told by my new Douglas County friends and homeowners, their self-satisfied attitude toward their wells quite impressive. It was as if their wells would never dry up. Despite the disconnect between their wells and the source of water, I later learned that their water came from aquifers.
Over time the building boom in Douglas and the other 63 Colorado counties never abated as the middle class migrated to newly constructed suburbs. Parker, Castle Rock and Brighton are bursting at the seams with folks fleeing Denver’s congestion. And now, their new towns are congested too, serving to stress aquifers’ reserves in particular, and Colorado’s water supply in general.
Colorado’s aquifer system has seven named aquifers, that serve as nature’s subterranean water storage. Their water level fluctuates with our use and with the rainfall. Indeed, there is a direct correlation between the drought, snow fall, normal river flow and aquifer’s water levels.
Colorado and the West are in a mega-drought not seen for at least 1,200 years. Consequently, like many other natural resources, aquifers’ water levels are declining.
We know we can do better to conserve the remaining water reserves, but competing interests conspire against that. Among these are real estate concerns that view open spaces as places to build new homes and developments to expand their business. Add to that farmers who utilize up to 80% of available water and tightly guard their water rights. As the empty spaces between Front Range cities fill up with new developments, I imagine a time when Colorado’s Front Range will be an enormous new Los Angeles. That the land is parched and may eventually run out of water is the least of businesses’ concerns, as proved by the real estate industry’s longtime resistance to a proposal to discuss and reveal the source of water when homes were sold to new owners.
In January 2008 the legislature, despite the real estate industry’s objections, wisely passed a law changing the language in real estate purchase contracts. The seller is now required to provide information about the source of the water supply which suggests the buyer check into the long term sufficiency of the provider’s water supplies. Again the implication is that water is a limited commodity and the new owner should be aware of that fact.
Colorado’s river and aquifer system are interconnected with others in North America. As the Mississippi shrinks, the Great Salt Lake dries up, and we are visited by ever-intensifying conflagrations and deluges, Mother Nature is warning us — time is running out for our real estate ambitions and carefree farming. Witnessing the tug of war between states and farming communities for the dwindling water on the Colorado River, we must prepare for the future by developing new ways of land use and a more environmentally friendly ways of growing crops. Our zeal to build on open spaces should abate; encourage urban farming as well as make an effort to protect agricultural lands, as well as letting the prairie grow wild again by leaving more land fallow.
Since our aquifers and rivers are drying up, our snowfall anemic at best, we must engage in more aggressive corrective conservation practices. Conservation — something individuals and society must together engage in — should become a new way of life. It is therefore just as important to elect smart leaders who fully appreciate the danger climate change presents to the Colorado way of life, as well as saving the earth.
Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies.