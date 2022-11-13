The saying, a mind is a terrible thing to waste, has been used as a slogan by the United Negro College Fund since 1972, referring to attempts to remedy Black children’s state of educational opportunities, or lack thereof, that results from poverty. Education is the best and the easiest of gateways to the middle class; the best way to break the cycle of living a life of poverty. The “wasted minds” in the slogan doesn’t mean poor kids’ minds are replete with vapid vapors, but rather, their minds are relative blank slates that yearn to be filled with knowledge. Like blank classroom blackboards, they beg to have equations written on them.
My concern here however is about minds at the opposite pole, minds of American retired people, some of whom experience loneliness as their days get longer and longer.
I imagine many retirees live in vacuous, wide, empty spaces with few mental challenges, imagination or creativity. And because the thinking and imagining parts of our brains are like a muscle, they need regular exercise, regular challenges to keep them functioning and in good stead. There’s therefore danger of atrophy from disuse.
My point is they have so much to offer of themselves and their experiences to the young of America and the world; so much they can participate in.
Another thought: If knowledge is a precious ore and retirees’ brains mines, we should endeavor to discover veins of particularly desirable metals. I am thinking of minds full of experiences, of things seen and done, of methods of solving problems they had over many decades.
And most importantly they have time to spare. The corollary is, left dormant, that knowledge succumbs to the rust of time. Unless used it will be lost — wasted.
We live in a society of armchair philosophers who excel at pointing fingers at problems without necessarily endeavoring to engage in their solution, or actively try to solve them. Sadly, great are the needs that yearn for active engagement.
My answer is of course to encourage the philosopher to rise from her armchair and participate, become part of the solution.
The needs are physical and intellectual and because we are a nation of great disparities, many pockets of hunger — intellectual and nutritional — exist. Feeding children’s bodies and minds is essential to make America more whole. Mens sana in corpore sano, Romans used to say.
The issue confronting many who may be willing to help rests on logistics: the how, when and where. Current organizations and groups serving communities of children where needs have been identified do a great job; but they must find ways to cooperate with others in the provision of academic assistance, nutrition and clothing.
A retired physician friend in Missouri volunteers to read to kindergartners through an organization in her city; she says it’s a most satisfying experience. I have no doubt similar groups welcoming volunteer/readers in Colorado exist, but their names and identities are well camouflaged. They should wear visible neon lights to be seen.
Though in the past I was involved in organizing retired professionals — nurses, doctors and others — to work in Sudan, Ethiopia and elsewhere in Africa — I’m now thinking of places closer to home, of youth crying out for education and health-care training. Talking to some American professionals about the state of Native American education I’ve been met with blank stares and a lack of curiosity.
Native American children as well as other minority children in Colorado need seniors’ help. A cursory search for resources open to Native American children leads to disappointing results. We can do better. We must do more.
I’ve suggested forming a sort of Retirees’ Peace Corps — of mathematicians, health-care providers, teachers and others to spend some time in our cities as well as in Native American reservations.
I’ve an ulterior motive. I sincerely believe we need to educate our children better if we’re to eventually train more doctors, scientists, technologists, and mathematicians.
What easier and more strategic place to start than at the K-6 level. And what better people to engage in it than retired doctors, engineers, scientists of every stripe to awaken the appetite for reading and searching for knowledge in our young ones’ minds?
Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history. On Twitter: @PiusKKamau On Facebook: PiusKamauAuthor