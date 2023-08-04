Amid intense flack from the media and public uproar, Denver’s school board is finally starting to address its longstanding misuse of executive sessions. While it’s encouraging to see the board finally acknowledge public concerns, no one should be deceived by its newfound restraint. The board’s much-criticized March backroom meeting wasn’t an anomaly — it simply provided a glimpse into its shady business-as-usual.

Last week, I delved into the damning and embarrassing footage of the school board’s illegal, closed-door meting on March 23, the day after a student shot two deans inside East High School. Yet this was merely the latest instance of the board holding marathon behind-closed-doors sessions to avoid public scrutiny.

“I have heard — I haven’t done any sort of survey — that it was not an unusual occurrence that there was a closed-door meeting…of some significant length without informing the public what they were going behind closed doors to discuss,” attorney Steve Zansberg, of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, told me on my 710KNUS radio show in April. “And that’s what the law prohibits.”

This week, The Denver Gazette reported that several board members intended to curb their use of executive sessions. In an interview with the Gazette, outgoing school board member Tay Anderson disputed this. “I’m a little bit blindsided by it because I’m the vice president of the school board and I didn’t even know that this was an idea,” Anderson claimed. Either he’s oblivious — or he’s disregarding facts.

Anderson’s colleagues haven’t gone into an executive session since the infamous March meeting, having voted them down on two occasions. Both Directors Scott Baldermann and Charmaine Lindsay have vocally called to pull back for months. “I’m committing to transparency,” Lindsay told me on 710KNUS in April, agreeing that board discussions should be public except only when privacy is absolutely necessary. The Gazette reports that President Sochi Gaytán is publicly on board, too.

Yet somehow, Anderson says he doesn’t “believe there have been other executive sessions where we have been outside the confines of the law.” His sentiments echoed board member Scott Esserman’s remarks from April 20, when the board voted 4-3 to reject an executive session. “Allusions that have been cast that there have been untoward or inappropriate actions in executive sessions, I’d like to counter that narrative now — clearly and completely,” he claimed. Gaslighting much?

I previously exposed in December how, on Nov. 28, Anderson, Esserman and Michelle Quattlebaum vigorously pushed for an executive session — openly stating they wanted to conceal the board’s rampant dysfunction. Quattlebaum said public discussion would “create a narrative... that doesn’t need to be created.” Anderson asserted a “need to have the conversation privately, regardless of whatever the content is.”

Their rationale was so untethered that two colleagues — Lindsay and Dr. Carrie Olson — expressed confusion. “I guess I’m just still totally conflicted…Are there any consequences to that conversation?” Lindsay asked. “I’m a little confused now about what we’re doing,” Olson said.

Esserman withdrew his motion because Olson was attending remotely due to COVID-19, but two weeks later, he used the same tactic again — moving for backroom session on Dec. 15. Their reasons for the meeting remained cloaked in deceptive language.

“I had sent out the email expressing need for executive session,” Esserman explained, without citing a legal basis under Colorado’s open-meetings law. “I’d like to go into executive session to meet those needs as discussed in the email.” Supposedly, this had to do with personnel matters and ongoing litigation — but it wasn’t clear enough for Baldermann, the sole no vote.

“I have no idea what is gonna be discussed in executive session, so I feel uncomfortable voting to support this,” he admitted. “I just don’t know what the topic is.” Gaytán said she wanted two staff members (Dr. Richard Charles and Deborah Stanten) present to “feel comfortable” with going behind closed doors.

“That’s a clear case if one of the members of the board announces publicly that he has no idea what is going to be discussed behind closed doors, then certainly the public doesn’t either — and that’s the point,” Zansberg added.

At a minimum, the public has a right to know the basis for each executive session. So, in January, I filed an open records request for Esserman’s email and related correspondence. Denver Public Schools rejected it, claiming they were “not subject to disclosure pursuant to attorney client privilege and deliberative process privilege.”

Let’s be clear: In November, the board almost went private to hide its internal dysfunction. In December, one member opposed a second attempt because he didn’t know its purpose — while the president needed select staff members to “feel comfortable.” This backroom meeting revolved around the very things they sought to hide in November. And the district denied the public access to the very email Esserman publicly used to justify his four-hour executive session.

Reconsidering closed-door meetings is the essential bare-minimum. Recent, critical media coverage is most welcome.

But nothing can whitewash the Denver school board’s longstanding pattern of secrecy and non-transparency. Criticisms of the district’s attorney, Aaron Thompson, over his poor legal advice are fair, but the board — not Thompson — bears full responsibility for its own actions. It’s past time for accountability — and an end to the shady business going on in DPS.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.