POINT: Tony Gioia
The Democrats in the Colorado state legislature are at it again. In their never-ending quest to make everything “fair,” they have passed and sent to the governor’s desk a bill regulating lease agreements for homes throughout the state. Unfortunately, as is the norm for such policy decisions, these changes will do nothing but harm the very people the Democrats claim they want to protect.
The gist of the bill is that it will become much more difficult for landlords to evict tenants due to non-payment of rent. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and federal eviction moratoriums imposed by the CDC (since when is the CDC in the business of regulating housing?), Colorado legislators are proposing to take away landlords’ rights to various late fees and the recoupment of court costs when they bring forward eviction proceedings.
I am guessing that these bleeding hearts believe that these new laws will make the landlord less likely to attempt (or succeed at) eviction. However, such regulations will do nothing but drive up the cost of doing business for landlords. My question for these masterminds is this: who do you think will really end up paying for all the extra costs and difficulties? It’s the exact same question we have to ask those who think that overtaxing corporations will solve income disparities. Who ultimately pays?
The answer, of course, is the buyer (or in this case, the tenant). Housing costs in Colorado have already been skyrocketing over the past few years. Rather than slow that rocket down, this will give an extra boost of fuel to the engine. And rather than punish the big companies that Democrats always imagine are the Snidely Whiplashes of the world, it is far more likely to punish mom-and-pop operations.
The 2018 Rental Housing Finance Survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors™ found that a whopping 72.5% of single family and 2-4-unit residential rental dwellings were owned by individuals (aka mom-and-pop operations). 71% were operated by those individuals, not management companies. The average cost to operate each rental unit in 2017 was $5,270. We can only speculate what that number is now with housing and construction costs going into orbit.
A large portion of these owner-operators (as well as the large companies) also have mortgages on their rental properties – mortgages that have to be paid or the owner will be foreclosed upon if not paid, pushing the renter out anyway.
Piling extra regulations on landlords will do nothing but make them more risk averse. It is already nearly impossible to find a rental if you have bad credit and/or low income. The actions by the Democrats in the Colorado legislature will only compound that problem. Why would an owner take a risk on someone who has a shaky financial history if they could be left without options if and when that renter comes up short on rent? The answer: they wouldn’t.
My wife and I became landlords a little over two years ago, and we have taken the risk of renting to families with poor credit. It worked out for us, as they have been exemplary tenants. But even with the rent being paid on time every month, we did not make out like bandits. Our total profit over two years was approximately $3,000 after paying our mortgage and completing repairs as needed. We are happy that we were able to help people who needed a break. But that should not be expected of everyone in the market.
Landlords are often people looking to build a nest egg or passive income for retirement. SB 21-173 will do nothing but rob that nest, screw the poor, and send our rental market prices into the stratosphere.
Tony Gioia is a Colorado Springs Realtor and a member of several city boards and commissions. He can be reached at tony@tony4cos.com.
COUNTERPOINT: Kat Lilley-Blair
Senate Bill 21-173 regarding residential rental agreements is a positive move towards easing Colorado’s increasing housing crisis. Colorado ranks 46th in the nation for housing affordability with a current affordable housing shortage of more than 113,000 units. Hundreds of thousands of families in Colorado are living paycheck to paycheck while paying more than 50% of their income simply to keep a roof over their children’s heads. This cost-burden makes it extremely difficult to create savings for emergencies when over half of one’s income goes to rent. For these families, something as simple as a flat tire or missing a day of work because a child is sick snowballs quickly to mounting late fees, eviction, and then homelessness.
The bill proposes to equitably balance landlord/tenant agreements by setting limits on late fees, ensuring proper court procedures, and allowing tenant compensation for landlord violations. It will go a long way in keeping families and tenants in their homes, and reducing the number of families who are “blacklisted” and unable to obtain housing due to a previous eviction. Keeping families and tenants in their homes prevents families from the trauma and grief which accompanies homelessness, reduces landlord eviction and re-renting costs, as well as taxpayer costs related to police service and eviction, homeless related medical bills, and emergency shelter.
Under current Colorado law, landlord charge a late fee the day after the rent is past due, and an additional amount for every day after that. Often, tenants are charged $125 late fee on the 2nd of the month, plus $50 for each additional day. If a tenant is 10 days late, this amounts to late fees of $1,125 in addition to an average monthly rent of $1,500. This is a higher percentage rate than predatory payday loans charge and is too often an insurmountable amount for families to pay to prevent housing loss. The most recent data shows 49.72 evictions occur every day in Colorado. This amounts to 50 families, every day losing their home, often everything they own, and who will struggle to find housing for years.
With this legislation, landlords will be able to charge late fees once rent is 14 days past due and may charge up to 2.5% of the rent which remains due, with one late fee for each late payment. Tenants will not have to worry about facing eviction for unpaid late and landlords will be able to work with families to collect the late fees they are owed, which currently often go uncollected. Additionally, in line with federal funding mandates which do not allow agencies to pay late fees, landlords would not charge late fees for payments coming from community agencies. When families require assistance from community organizations, like Family Promise, it takes time to fill out applications, provide documentation of income and need, and to get the payment to the landlord. Currently, in these instances, families are actively working to ensure their rent obligation is met, and still face eviction for late fees incurred due to organizations often not being able to pay late fees due to grant funding requirements.
When a Coloradan loses their home due to unfair/inequitable practices, it costs dearly. In addition to the past rent and fees, families have additional fees to obtain new housing: double deposits, low credit score, and in Colorado, and inability to secure new housing due to a prior eviction. This snowball effect keeps families/tenants on the streets and in shelters for far too long.
This bill will provide balance, ensuring landlords are compensated, while ensuring late fees do not create a snowball effect for families resulting in homelessness.
Kat Lilley-Blair is the CEO at Family Promise of Colorado Springs and currently serves on the Family Promise National Board of Trustees and on the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care Board of Directors. She and her children experienced homelessness in 2013 and deeply understands the plight of the families she serves.