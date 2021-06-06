Tony Gioia is a Colorado Springs Realtor and a member of several city boards and commissions. He can be reached at tony@tony4cos.com. Kat Lilley-Blair is the CEO at Family Promise of Colorado Springs and currently serves on the Family Promise National Board of Trustees and on the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care Board of Directors. She and her children experienced homelessness in 2013 and deeply understands the plight of the families she serves.