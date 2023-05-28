The Gazette editorial board met recently with term-limited Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who after 12 years will hand over the reins of power to a new mayor in July. Hancock looked back on his three terms in office and answered wide-ranging questions about the highs, lows and ongoing challenges of his tenure. The Gazette’s questions and the mayor’s answers have been abridged for length in some cases.

Gazette: Pundits say you are at the center of the race to succeed you, even though the contenders rarely have mentioned you. Those pundits say the mayor's race is a referendum on your tenure. What did the first round of balloting on April 4th tell you about public sentiment toward your time in office?

Hancock: I think actually that it shows more of an alignment with our values and really our moderate position on policies. I think both Mike and Kelly are more aligned with me in terms of our moderate approach to fiscal management issues, policy issues, some of the critical issues we're facing around crime, homelessness, housing. These are two candidates that at the very beginning of the race I looked at and said, these are the two should be and probably will be in the runoff. So I'm not surprised that they made it. And I think it further affirms that the people of Denver are more moderate in their position and approach overall.

Gazette: You and Gov. Jared Polis made headlines this week with your call on the federal government to provide more funding to cover a new wave of immigration from Venezuela and elsewhere. That's anticipated when Title 42 expires. It expires Thursday. In your letter to the Department of Homeland Security, you reiterate federal responsibility for border security. Do you also see it as a federal responsibility to regulate the inflow of undocumented immigrants in the first place? And would you like a do over on declaring Denver a sanctuary city?

Hancock: I do believe that, you know, we need to have greater engagement of the federal government on the local levels. Cities and states today are bearing the brunt and the burden of the migrant crisis at the border. And people from these various countries wanted to come in seeking opportunity in the United States of America. And we knew that this was coming. And yet the federal government, Congress in particular, has not moved to address the issue. I never officially proclaimed Denver a sanctuary city because, till this day, I can't tell you what that truly means. I do believe that one of the hallmarks and values of this city and the reason why I love our city, having grown up here, is that we've always been ahead of the curve in terms of being open, in terms of being inclusive and welcoming to people who want to come to our city, work hard and observe the rules and laws of our city. And I always say to people if that’s what it means to be a sanctuary city, then put us in that category. But at the end of the day, it doesn't let the federal government off the hook to have to address this issue and to come up with a more sensible strategy around immigration and migration to the United States.

Gazette: How have your views on crime, punishment and overall justice evolved during your 12 years as mayor? Especially over the course of of the last few years during which many have said law and order broke down in Denver?

Hancock: I'm a moderate and I still believe that we must have laws and we must have order. So have my views changed? I think they've evolved — I know more. I know what causes crime more, and I know that we are not really, as a society, really getting to the meat of it. Although in Denver we did adjust about six, seven years ago how we would begin to measure crime and how we begin to measure our criminal justice system. I do not believe that people who mean harm to others deserve to be free and to be on our streets. I do not believe felons who continuously get arrested and cited for carrying weapons should be free and on our streets. They've shown a propensity to create crime or to commit crime and to make it unsafe for many people. But I do believe that as a justice system, there are no throwaways. We need to have a system that is fair and balanced based on the crimes that you've committed and the severity of those crimes to society.

Gazette: Some say your administration bears some of the blame for the breakdown that we referenced over the last few years. Some also say it's Denver's DA. What's your response to that?

Hancock: My administration has said we have gone too far in terms of allowing folks who continuously break the law to not be held accountable. We have called on the DA. We've called on the state legislature. We have called on judges. And I've met with my judges and said we've gone too far. We need to sit back and reevaluate where we are and reassess in terms of how we're doing with this. I think — and I've said this to the district attorney; I'm not speaking out of turn — we need the district attorney's representatives in the courts to be more (focused on) people who are repeat offenders and to make sure that we are holding them accountable in our city. And with our justice system, our judges, I have said the same thing. So it's a system that has failed. It has not been this administration. And if you look at everything we've said publicly, it has always been to hold people accountable.

Gazette: How about the DA?

Hancock: I think the DA and her administration have not really held up their end of the bargain in terms of dealing with repeat offenders, in particular ex-felons carrying weapons. You know, even on some of the drug charges, we simply have not done the job in the district attorney's office in terms of holding people accountable. She knows that I've shared this view. But again, I would caution anything that says it's just the DA. It's a system that has failed from the legislature to the judges to the district attorney's office, even to our police officers, and making sure they are writing up things appropriately so that we can hold them accountable when they are in front of the judge or in front of the district attorney.

Gazette: Does Denver have a new gang problem?

Hancock: I can tell you that our gangs have become more challenging because of the issues of the access to guns and unfortunately, the access to drugs in our community. And we still have a lot of young people who are getting in the game and not truly understanding the consequences of their actions. While some of the things seem very familiar, we recognize that things across the board nationally have become more violent because of the drug trade and easy access to guns.

Gazette: What was your greatest achievement as mayor as well as your greatest setback or disappointment?

Hancock: Twelve years is a long time — when I have allowed myself to think about it. I'm proud of the fact that this has been a very resilient and experienced administration. We've been through a lot of recessions, COVID, social unrest, migrant challenges. And each time I've watched this administration rise to the occasion and not overreact and really focus on solutions and getting through it, I'm proud of the fact that we returned the city back to financial solvency. We came in with a major financial challenge and we've been triple-A rated since I've taken over as mayor, even through every one of those challenges, economic slowdowns. And and we restored our our savings account as a city, our fund balance, and never dipped below 15%. In fact, at times we exceeded it, which allowed us to do some extra things. And we created one of the strongest economies in the country at the same time, coming out of the recession while trying to balance the impacts of growth. So, you know, I am proud of what we've been able to do as a resilient administration. Some of the challenges? Obviously, we hit the perfect storm — pandemic, crime, rising violent crime in particular across the country. The protracted complex challenge of homelessness and affordable housing. These are things that will take a decade or more for us as a city to solve and to recognize as well that they're not just Denver's challenges. These are societal challenges. If we could have seen them coming and blunted them, obviously we would have. And, you know, the next mayor is going to have to pick up the mantle and carry forth a lot of solutions. But because of this administration, there are a lot more tools available to deal with these issues. And we have not stopped. We are working to solve these issues today, and we're going to hand off a lot of momentum to the next administration.

Gazette: What, in hindsight would you have done differently about the way you handled the pandemic, especially in the first several months?

Hancock: Well, I don't know if there's a book on how to handle a pandemic. (Chief of Staff) Alan Salazar said, “Mayor, you know, when you ran for a third term, I don't ever remember during a campaign or any debate someone asking you about COVID or if there was a pandemic.” What people don't realize — and one of the accomplishments I'm most proud of — is years before the pandemic, I turned to my deputy chief of staff and said in the event that we had a natural disaster, a biological disaster or terrorist attack in Denver, are we prepared to meet the challenge to our emergency management operations team? And she said, “Let me go do an assessment, Mayor, and I'll get back to you.” And she came back to me a few weeks later and she said, “We're not ready.” And so we wiped the entire slate clean. We started over with a new staff. We did a national search for a new director. And as an administration, we started going through simulations.They were every other week and we had to go down and spend a whole day there. And it was not just me, but it was 300 city employees who had to do these simulations — natural disaster, terrorist attack, biological disaster, whatever might happen. But when COVID hit and we had to go for real into that emergency operation center and everybody had to shed their titles and the mayor becomes the director, I watched with a great deal of pride and I still get choked up to this day to watch every city employee who was assigned there, sit in their seat and act like they've been there before. And as a result, they saved this city. And Denver was proportionally not as devastated as other cities. We were able to make good decisions because we had informed experienced people in that room doing their job when others went home. And so I'm proud of that. That'll probably be chapter one when I write my book — how to prepare, how to sense in your gut that something's not right and we're unprepared and how to do whatever you have to do to get your city ready.

Gazette: What about the bureaucracy at Denver City Hall is most in need of change?

Hancock: Planning is the area that we came in (to office) focused on. [John] Hickenlooper focused on it. It's the most challenging because it's a life-safety area. And every time you think you can do away with a certain step, you realize you can't. But I can tell you this, that we implemented an effort when I came in called Peak Performance. And Peak Performance is where we train city employees to be Black Belt or Green Belt … on continuous process improvement efforts. We've now trained in excess of three quarters of our workforce to become our internal consulting firm. Any challenge in terms of process and bureaucracy, we can send a group of those black belt employees in to assess and do a process to help us to improve the efficiency. Those employees have saved us millions of dollars and have cut bureaucracy tremendously, including in Community Planning and Development, where the permitting process takes place and still is cumbersome because it's a life-safety area. So that's the area where I think we've got to continue to make improvements. (Another) area where they demonstrated how Peak Performance has made a difference was in our our human services department. If you were a parent with children and you needed food assistance, for example, prior to my administration, it would take as long as three to four weeks to get approval, even though your children were hungry today. Sending those employees in there to do a process improvement effort found steps that had absolutely no added no value to the approval and to helping someone get food assistance. And today, more than 80% of those applications are approved and are able to receive food assistance on the same day as a result of those efforts. So that's an example of how we have met the challenge of bureaucracy.

Gazette: What challenges has the legalization of retail marijuana and more recently of hallucinogens just last fall posed to Denver?

Hancock: Well, I can tell you just at the outset that I was one of the people who did not support it. But the moment we did, we moved in very aggressively to regulate and to tax it. I'm proud of how the industry has rolled out in Denver very responsibly. The sky has not fallen, as many of us thought it would in Denver. But I can tell you if there's one downside where we need to do further work — there's no scientific connection to this; I want to be very clear about that — it did contribute to the interest and growth in Denver around tourism. When you have people who are taking recreational use, you also have to be mindful of their propensity to try even harsher drugs. And again, there's no scientific proof to that, but it's one of the concerns that I've had as mayor. Do we take on the baggage or the concerns of the propensity of people who are more likely to partake of recreational drugs to continue to try the next higher drug, a higher high, and has that played out a little bit in our streets? I don't know it, but it'd be interesting as the city and other states have come online to continue to look at that and study it.

Gazette: Is Denver in jeopardy of losing its vibrant middle class to high housing costs and high crime?

Hancock: Yes, Denver is in jeopardy of losing its diversity, which I think is a value. We've got to find a way to be a place that, no matter what your economic station in life, you can find a safe, decent, affordable place to live.

Gazette: City Hall and your administration were rebuffed by voter rejection of a plan to redevelop the Park Hill Golf course, the last significant swath of open space in Denver's inner urban core. How can City Hall overcome such adamant opposition to denser development, which we are told is needed to move more people closer to public transit and cut greenhouse gas emissions?

Hancock: Work hard at better awareness, better education. We tried to articulate to the developers that you might want to wait and give some time for the public to gain greater awareness of what you're trying to do to get over a lot of the misinformation that was out there. I thought it was a very good plan and quite frankly, a plan driven by many of the immediate members of the community who said this is the vision: we need housing, we need services in the area, grocery stores, and we still get a 100-acre park out of this. And I think that unfortunately, there just was not enough time to counter the misinformation that grew out of this.

Gazette: Which major pending development projects around town do you feel should have the highest priority in terms of the city's planning and zoning process?

Hancock: Well, you start with affordable housing. We don't want to lose our diversity and attraction and quite frankly, affordability of families. We should expedite development around affordability and density to the point that you made earlier, particularly around transit corridors.

Gazette: Mayor Hickenlooper famously failed to deliver on his promise to end homelessness on our streets. You also did not end it, but had the foresight not to promise that you would. Can it ever be ended, no matter how much money is spent on the problem, when so many of those who roam our streets and camp in our parks are wrestling with addiction and mental illness?

Hancock: I think certainly you hit the nail on the head in terms of the challenges that come along with the challenge of people experiencing homelessness. One of the things that we've got to do is not just think about it as housing first, but housing first — plus, plus, plus. We’ve got to have mental health first. We've got to have drug addiction services. Plus we've got to have trauma and other counseling services first, as well, because just putting someone who is sick with addiction in shelter is not enough. And we've learned that someone who is sick with mental health in a shelter is unsustainable as well. We've learned that when we undertake them all — and we have done this as a model for the country, to do social impact bonds and do a shelter plus comprehensive services — we know that that is the best model that works. And we have shown it time and time again. And so, continue to invest in macro efforts like that. It's going to be the best model going forward for Denver as well as other cities that are navigating this challenge, which quite frankly is most major cities.

Gazette: You've mentioned the need for Denver to be inclusive and to be diverse. How might the next administration do that and not become another Boulder, and, you know, it's become anything but inclusive and diverse. How do you prevent that in Denver, where you can spend $1 million plus on a condo?

Hancock: I'll tell you that it starts in this office (with) a mayor who models inclusion by their appointments, and I'm not just talking about people from different racial groups, but also (different) socio-economic strata. It's important that the questions be asked, who's harmed by this policy, by this move, and how do we make it more inclusive? So it starts there. And then to you’ve got to be willing to let the resources that you invest through your budget reflect those values. As a city, we want a more diverse and inclusive city. So yes, we're going to invest in affordable housing. Yes, we're going to invest in boosting up communities, but also make sure we have guardrails to protect those who are vulnerable so they are not forced out of their communities. We had to learn that early on as an administration, and we are still working hard to protect vulnerable residents, particularly our older adults and people who are low income and working communities.

Gazette: What is the most compelling advice you can think of for Denver's next mayor?

Hancock: Don't take anything for granted. And always, always remember who puts you in this office, because the moment it becomes about you is the moment you begin to lose and the city loses as well.

Gazette: What's next for Michael Hancock?

Hancock: Hopefully some rest. But I think immediately coming out of this, or at least short term, is to find an opportunity where there's a little more flexibility in life. I now have three grandchildren that I didn't have before I became mayor. And I'm looking forward to getting to know the little ones and choosing a career path that is maybe not as demanding and allows me some time to breathe and to recover from this lifestyle that's been in the bubble and and quite demanding. But it's been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of this city. And I'm looking forward for a little more flexibility and getting on the private side a little bit as well.

