Denver’s epic struggle with its homeless population has left its residents with a chronic case of déjà vu. Year after year, decade after decade, every earnest effort to house the unhoused and get their lives back on track has missed its mark. And the ranks of the homeless keep growing.

Unsurprisingly, each attempt to address the problem has been a lot like the previous one. The only noteworthy change in homeless policy has been in its cost, which has skyrocketed.

Denver’s successive attempts to “end homelessness” appear to affirm Albert Einstein’s familiar truism, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” It’s also a bit like Bill Murray’s plight in the cult classic “Groundhog Day,” in which he is doomed to relive the same day endlessly — until he learns an important lesson.

Here we are in 2023 — 68 years after Einstein’s death; 30 years after that much-loved movie debuted — and Denver has yet to learn its lesson.

More to the point, it is now 18 years since then-Mayor (now U.S. Sen.) John Hickenlooper’s “Ten-Year Plan to End Homelessness” made the news — meaning of course it has been eight years since his plan failed to live up to its name. Or come even close.

Hickenlooper’s successor, Michael Hancock, astutely avoided making such bold promises during his 12 years on the job, which ended last month. Yet, he presided over a more-than-30-fold increase in spending on the homeless. It was during Hancock’s tenure, in 2020, that voters agreed to a citywide sales-tax hike proposed by the City Council to fund homeless services.

And yet, the homeless are still with us — more so, it seems, than ever. In other words, it’s déjà vu all over again.

Now, a new mayor, Mike Johnston, has taken the reins, purporting to offer yet another bold vision for helping the homeless population and even declaring an emergency on the issue on his first day in office, July 17.

What’s his agenda?

The homepage of his “homelessness initiative” on his official mayoral website lays out a five-point plan bloated with vague, slippery and not entirely comprehensible verbiage. It doesn’t appear to commit to much — other than to try harder. The FAQs are more helpful, enunciating two goals: “to bring 1,000 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness indoors by the end of the year, and… to permanently close encampments in both public and private spaces.”

The fledgling administration plans “to evaluate and integrate four main types of housing/shelter options,” including rental properties, hotels, commercial structures — the latter two would be acquired and renovated — and “micro-communities/shelter alternatives such as tiny home villages, safe outdoor camping spaces and safe parking spaces.”

Such options already have been employed by the city to varying degrees; Johnston presumably aims to make them succeed this time.

Will it amount to more of the same old approach — with the same old results?

Daunting numbers

A Gazette headline put it all in perspective a couple of weeks ago: “Denver metro homelessness up 32% in 2023.” The news report noted the surge occurred, “even as local governments have committed significantly more resources to tackling the crisis.”

As of Jan. 30, the metro area had 9,065 homeless people, compared to 6,884 the year before, according to the Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative’s “Point in Time” survey. Of the seven counties in that tally, Denver’s year-to-year growth was by far the biggest in sheer numbers, with 5,818 homeless people at the time of the survey, up from 4,794 last year.

Even those dramatic increases pale next to the explosion in spending on homelessness.

As The Gazette report also noted, the city has sunk serious money into its homelessness programs, spending $152 million in 2022 and authorizing fully $254 million for 2023. That’s an increase of fully two-thirds over the previous year. It’s more than 30 times the amount spent a dozen years ago when Hancock took office in 2011 — a comparatively puny $8 million.

And that only scratches the surface of total resources devoted to the overall metro area’s homeless population.

A landmark study by Colorado’s Common Sense Institute in 2021 concluded that nearly half a billion dollars a year was being spent annually on homeless services in combined public and private funding in metro Denver. As the institute’s report noted, that’s $41,613 to $104,038 per homeless person in Denver based on homeless population estimates that have ranged anywhere from around 4,000 to over 10,000.

Last year, Common Sense updated its findings for 2023, projecting that nearly two-thirds of a billion dollars will be spent by private and public sources combined this year, including Denver City Hall, on the metro homeless problem.

So much money for so little progress? Are we throwing good money after bad? Are we spending it on the wrong kinds of efforts for the wrong people?

Are we, in fact, doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?

Defining the homeless

The annual Point in Time Count — conducted on a single day each year to offer a typical snapshot of the scale of homelessness at that time — breaks down the homeless into several categories. The breakdown hints at the different faces of homelessness.

Of the more than 9,000 homeless people in this year’s tally, 4,785 were listed as staying in an “emergency shelter” at the time of the count while 2,763 were “unsheltered,” i.e., living on the streets. There were 1,471 in “transitional housing” of some sort while 46 were listed as staying in a “safe haven.”

The most numerous group, those in emergency shelters, are a diverse population. They range from those who are “just passing through” and are in need of a bed and a meal — maybe open to doing day labor the next morning, as well — to those who have been on the streets a long time and, for a change, simply sought a warm bed in a shelter on the cold night of the survey. Their economic circumstances vary, too; some were evicted from a rental, perhaps after losing a job; others are chronically itinerant and never have signed a lease. And some of the sheltered survey respondents are in relatively good health while others lead lives of alcohol and drug addiction.

The shelters themselves offer a range of settings and set different standards of those using their services. There are traditional, long-standing programs near downtown Denver, like the Denver Rescue Mission and Samaritan House. On the other hand, there also are the more recent “Safe Outdoor Spaces,” which are tent cities set up and run by City Hall and its contractors. By many accounts, the officially sanctioned tent camps make little effort to police behavior or stop drug or alcohol abuse by their temporary residents.

Meanwhile, those tallied among the unsheltered population are the people living in the ubiquitous shantytowns of tents and lean-tos around the city. They often are the panhandlers who pitch a tent near a highway offramp; they use parks and public flower beds as latrines. Alcohol and drug addiction and abuse are a defining feature of their lifestyle, as is the unruliness and lawbreaking that all too often accompany addiction.

Those in transitional housing are often enough on their way out of homelessness and are making use of a helping hand; they may be employed or are soon to hold a job.

And the small number of those in the count who were in a safe haven are usually fleeing domestic violence rather than being homeless per se. It’s also worth noting the Point in Time Count does not include people who were uprooted by are staying with family or friends or in a motel.

Hand up vs. handout

Couldn’t a somewhat more detailed version of that breakdown offer Denver’s new mayor the makings of a truly different approach to homelessness — one that might actually work?

Many in transitional housing as well as in shelters are bright prospects for moving out of homelessness. Among them are those who are working or willing to find work; who are clean and sober, of course; who are not in trouble with the law or wanted on outstanding warrants — in other words, they don’t want to be homeless and are eager to bounce back.

Many of the public and nonprofit programs currently directed at that profile of homelessness are probably a productive endeavor. While any program always can use a reassessment of the amount of money it spends, providing temporary housing and other benefits to that population as a bridge to a better life is likely to pay off.

But many others who use shelters and almost all of those who are unsheltered on the streets need a very different kind of help. They by and large are not victims of our economy despite some politicians’ relentless attempts to make that case.

They are in fact homeless only in the strictest sense of the word. True, most of them have no permanent address and probably couldn’t afford one, but it’s not because of economic hardship. Rather, it’s in many cases because of mental illness; it’s even more often due to a drug- and alcohol-addicted, self-destructive lifestyle they have chosen.

That is why so-called “housing first” programs that provide them housing without addressing their underlying issues are destined to fail. Some won’t leave the streets without being required by law to do so. Others who agree to move into some kind of housing funded by public or private programs are either likely to return to the streets or will languish indefinitely on charity without ever transitioning back to self-reliance.

A 2021 report by the Washington, D.C.-based Heritage Foundation pointed out the folly of “housing first,” noting it has become “the dominant policy prescription in many progressive cities.”

“Housing-first programs, which have cost the local, state, and federal governments billions of dollars over the past decade, have failed even to keep pace with homelessness,” the report by Heritage’s Christopher Rufo found. “Moreover, as a large body of evidence demonstrates, housing-first programs generally do not reduce substance abuse, psychiatric symptoms, and (in some studies) even the rate of death — the very human factors that are central to the experience of homelessness. Many housing-first programs simply transfer the dysfunction of the street to subsidized apartment complexes.”

Perhaps, then, the only hope is first to require treatment for mental health or addiction issues. Paul Scudo — a recovering former addict who once was homeless and now heads the groundbreaking Step Denver addiction-recovery organization — articulated that point in a Sunday Perspective in The Gazette last year.

“…Housing is NOT the be-all, end-all answer,” Scudo wrote. “Along with housing, programs must require abstinence from all mind-altering substances, accountability for choices and actions, personal responsibility, and a path to self-sufficiency without dependence on any person, organization, or institution.”

“I will say to those who genuinely want to do good, enabling homeless people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol is not helping them,” Scudo wrote. “It is perpetuating the negative, dangerous, unhealthy lifestyle and ultimately putting them at risk of dying. We are causing more harm than good.”

Sweeping the streets

Like a lot of cities that have grappled with homelessness, Denver local ordinance bans camping in public spaces such as parks, sidewalks and rights of way. Denver’s “camping ban” only has been intermittently enforced, however.

One obstacle has been court challenges by self-styled homeless-advocacy groups, resulting in adverse rulings. Another obstacle has been City Hall’s own weak resolve. That’s despite demonstrably overwhelming support for the ban.

A May 2019 ballot issue seeking the ban’s repeal was trounced by Denver voters, 82% to 18%. Clearly, it was, a mandate to City Hall. And public push-back at the street dwellers has stepped up as the number of those on the streets has risen. Neighborhood groups, for example, have vehemently objected to the placement of city-run tent camps in residential areas.

Yet, the new administration seems to be blowing hot and cold on its plans for enforcing the ban — much like previous administrations. While the mayor’s website promises, “to close existing encampments and prevent new ones from forming,” and assures the public, “large-encampment closures and enforcement of ordinances will still take place,” it also allows itself wiggle room.

The website states, “Enforcement actions will focus on large encampments with health and safety risks, camping in public rights-of-way, and trespassing on private property” — which could apply to many, or few, illegal encampments. It all depends on how the city cares to read the political tea leaves on a given day.

Johnston’s dilemma

The new mayor nevertheless is explicit about wanting to get the homeless off the streets. That’s encouraging. But even if he is able to do so — a tall task in its own right — what is his end game?

Is it to cure what ails the hardcore homeless population — or just to subsidize it? Is it to return the homeless to a productive life, or only to give them shelter that, without the right kind of intervention, they never will be able to sustain on their own?

What’s most troubling at this early stage of implementation of the new mayor’s homelessness agenda is the absence of any provision for screening for mental health and addiction issues as well as no requirement for treatment prior to placing people in housing. There’s the usual talk of accompanying housing with “wrap-around” services, but participation isn’t mandatory.

That sounds a lot like “housing first.” Which will fail one way or another.

You might think a seasoned pol and bright policy wonk like Johnston would know better than to get back on the same treadmill that got his predecessors nowhere on the issue. Then again, maybe he feels he has no politically viable choice. He is caught between Denver’s vocal political activists, who view the hardcore homeless as victims who need a steady supply of public “compassion,” and rank-and-file residents who are fed up with the collateral damage — crime, chaos and urban squalor.

As Johnston navigates that divide, he might want to consider not only which side has more votes — but also which approach is likelier to succeed.