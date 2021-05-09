Colorado continues in a drought, again. Our warming climate is resulting in more prolonged dry periods followed by high precipitation events. For water providers, planning for dry times has always been necessary but now it is part of our daily conversations. We have adjusted how we approach water supply and conservation with that mindset.
Aurora Water has consistently evolved the way we do business to meet increasingly complicated water supply challenges. Part of that evolution is the active pursuit of innovative strategies.
Aurora has pioneered new ways to supply our community with safe, clean drinking water. We have to. As the third-largest city in the state and still growing, we have come up with creative solutions ranging from buying water being treated at a former gold mine to exploring the use of underground water storage to help prevent evaporative loss.
Like most Front Range water providers, we rely on water stored in reservoirs. Aurora is looking to add more storage in ways that minimize environmental impacts, like our proposed Wild Horse Reservoir, to be built off channel with no impact on any rivers or streams. Located in a high elevation grassland, Wild Horse will require no new water rights. Reservoirs are a savings account where we bank water in wet years to use in dry years. Colorado is experiencing an increase in high precipitation events like the 2013 floods, and without reservoirs, it’s not possible to collect and store water from these high-precipitation events.
Our Prairie Waters system stretches our existing water supply by literally re-using our water with new technology inconceivable decades ago. Prairie Waters is the largest potable water reuse facility in Colorado and adds up to 10 million gallons of water each day to our system.
We have implemented aggressive conservation and education programs helping homebuilders, commercial properties and our residents use less water. This includes permanent watering measures, restricting turf through city code and rebating for water-wise landscapes. Through our proactive programs, we encourage and incentivize water savings. Many utilities have already seen dramatic reductions in residential water use, including Aurora, which has reduced individual use by 36% over 20 years.
Partnerships can be one of the most important tools to manage our water supply. The breadth and depth of partnerships today animate new ways to stretch our water supplies, share financial burdens and not only reduce environmental impacts but provide environmental benefits.
The WISE Partnership shares infrastructure and water among 12 Front Range entities. Cooperative water development can cross the divide as demonstrated by the Eagle River Memorandum of Understanding, a partnership between East and West Slope water users. Mutually beneficial ventures with agriculture include our continued farming program in Rocky Ford and the South Platte Regional Opportunity Working Group, both of which work to provide water supply while protecting agriculture and environmental values. These win/win models work.
Water managers use partnerships and creative thinking to address complex problems such as compact compliance on the Colorado River. Just last fall, the Homestake Partners collaborated with the Front Range Water Council to release water from a West Slope reservoir to assist the state engineer in understanding the monitoring and tracking of water to the state line. The data gathered by releasing this water in a very dry fall is helping the state better understand the legal and physical aspects of a possible “compact call” and adds to our knowledge of how we can positively impact Colorado River supplies. Developing and sharing information quickly is vital to help guide critical decisions that may soon arise.
Aurora Water welcomes the innovative thinking from the state and other partners to stretch shared water supplies. Aurora Water endorses the CWCB’s significant efforts to forge solutions through such processes as the collaborative Colorado River Demand Management process and the Colorado Water Plan. Aurora participates in these processes because they are so important to every water user.
We all have too much to lose if we’re not collaborating. Meeting water needs will only be solved by everyone working together toward common goals. An open, honest and broad dialog with all stakeholders can achieve realistic and tangible results. We should seek to avoid allowing important processes to devolve into partisan or regionally based conflicts. Our capacity to listen to multiple concerns so we can find common successful paths forward is proven. Let’s use it.
Let us work to set aside our differences and look for solutions that meet as many needs as we can.
It’s going to take innovation, creativity and cooperation to live sustainably in an arid landscape.
Marshall Brown is general manager for Aurora Water and previously served at Scottsdale Water.