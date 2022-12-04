Where’s the accountability?
After reading the recent article in The Denver Gazette about a murderer and rapist by the name of Greg Whittemore being legally released into the pubic to commit unspeakable acts again:
As a Colorado taxpayer it is very concerning to me no one is being held accountable for the rape, torture and murder of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. The liberal left is quick to hold law enforcement accountable for bad behavior, even go as far as to strip them of their livelihood and throw them in jail.
Where is the accountability for the Colorado legislative body passing their soft-on-crime bills? Shouldn’t Sen Pete Lee, Sen. Julie Gonzales and Rep. Leslie Herod be held accountable for the rape and murder of Allison Scarfone? These elected officials will not be held accountable because there is no accountability in the state government for their horrible in actions to protect the people of Colorado from the very bad people roaming the streets of our state.
How many needless deaths and at what cost is it going to take to hold these elected officials accountable?
Trig Travis
Aurora
In defense of DIA
Rebuttal to Denver Doesn’t Come Close, Nov. 18, by J. Brian Searies in Cherry Hills Village:
I have, for a fact, traveled through airports in the U.S. and worldwide. DIA is truly one of the best airports. If you prefer, go to LA (LAX) with its old rundown buildings and nasty old bathrooms, or O’Hare (ORD) where they’ve mastered the art of changing gates and sometimes concourses. I’m not certain what more amenities you could ask for than the restaurants, fast food outlets, art of all genres and more that are available throughout DIA. Sometimes equipment fails, and in this current environment where it is challenging at best to find and retain staffing, it would behoove you to have more patience and a better, more accurate perspective.
D. Dunkin
Denver
Signif
icant potential impact
I want to add some perspective about the nice Denver Gazette article on “Dormant railroad that served Camp Hale National Monument looking to come back to life.”
There are five mostly incompatible potential uses for the railroad line:
1. Abandoned with the vast real estate sold as valuable property.
2. A slow tourist train that can bring in $30 million in annual revenue to one to two towns during the three to four summer months.
3. A fast (70 mph), reliable commuter train connecting most towns in Eagle County.
4. A freight line taking traffic off the neighboring Moffat Tunnel route.
5. A gorgeous bike path.
The Federal Railroad Association will almost certainly not allow the railroad line to be abandoned. These right-of-ways are incredibly valuable. Once you lose it, you never get it back. The freight option is curious since the Moffat tunnel is not near capacity and is not expected to be at capacity in the near future. The Tennessee Pass line would be expensive to refurbish and operate with its washout zones and very steep grades. The main advantage of Tennessee Pass is that potentially hazardous traffic would not have to go through Denver. And when Sara Cassidy was pointedly asked if Rio Grande Pacific can commit to never sending oil trains over Tennessee Pass, her answer was a long winded “no.”
While Eagle County may seem an unusual place for a commuter line, it has unique characteristics that could make it work well: The train line goes through the center of several towns (Gypsum, Eagle, Wolcott, Edwards, Avon, Minturn, Redcliff), there is summer and winter traffic potential, there is potential tourist and worker usage and importantly, it can make living in the cheaper western side a more viable option. The key is that people will use public transportation if it is fast, regular, comfortable and reliable.
The commuter line could transport employees in the early morning, skiers in the midmorning, tourists in midday and then skiers, employees and bar-hoppers/restaurant clients in the afternoon and evening. With high- revenue tourist traffic in the winter and summer, the service can be economically viable.
But, the biggest potential of the commuter line is in making it easier for the service workers in east Eagle County to live in west Eagle County. Overall, the potential impact of a commuter line to the future of Eagle County is significant.
Christof Stork
Golden
It’s about political will
Re: Gov. Jared Pollis’ comments on Small Modular Reactors, Denver Gazette, Nov. 30:
Small modular reactors (SMRs) have been around since January 1957, when the USS Nautilus, America’s first nuclear-powered ship, was launched. Adm. Hyman Rickover commented at the time, “If you can put a nuclear reactor in a submarine, you can put one anywhere.”
We may need to do some adaptations, but SMR technology has been around for 69 years. It’s not about the technology, it’s about political will.
Dave Bufalo
Denver
Reality of the real world
George Brauchler is completely correct!
If anyone really thinks that the “red flag” initiative is going to stop someone from committing hate crimes or crimes of retaliation against any individuals or groups, they are sadly mistaken and living in some alternate universe where everyone is sane and kind to one another.
There is not one law or community action that will ever stop anyone who is determined to do harm to others. Nothing will ever stop anyone who is determined to acquire a gun, or any other deadly weapon, from finding a source to get what they are looking for. Even if that person goes through the proper screening process many times they are still approved to acquire a firearm because many times they have no prior record.
But there are still too many other illegal means where almost any kind of weapon can be purchased.
Wake up you liberal dreamers! The reality of the real world will never change and criminals and/or deranged persons who are bent on hurting other people are never going to go away.
And if some of the more liberal judges will stop letting dangerous people out of jail or even just putting some of them on probation too soon or even at all, maybe some of these crimes could be prevented.
Tom Guenther
Denver