Litany of political propaganda
Election season is intensifying across the nation. As the heat of summer gives way to the crisp air of autumn, the political temperature soars amidst another exasperating round of scorched earth politics bought and paid for by special interest groups.
The situation in Colorado is no better. A continuous litany of political propaganda assaults the eyes and ears of voters and non-voters alike. Such low electioneering slithers into public consumption through mailings, radio and television advertisements, and that troll world ironically called social media. Humility and civic duty have been sidelined. Vainglory is on full display.
And the prominent message of almost every campaigner is nearly one and the same: Vote for me or doom and gloom is on the horizon. In fact, most campaign advertisements today are little more than ad hominem attacks that trade on fear and emotion without making an intelligent appeal to the mind of a reasoning person.
Meanwhile, candidates often substitute deliberation for condemnation. Much is said these days about rights. Nothing is said about the duties and obligations that are reciprocal with those rights. And the people funding, creating, or employing such political propaganda hold no sense of shame. For shame has been shelved in favor of a utilitarian self-interest. This is the sham of political theater. One would think that the current field of politicos are running for some kindergarten’s class president rather than high political office.
It’s true that there is no such thing as a perfect candidate. But this fact doesn’t necessitate the routine election of persons, candidate or incumbent, whose own imperfect character repeatedly sinks politics to the level of the gutter. It’s been said that a society gets the government it deserves. Perhaps, then, we ought to look inside ourselves before stuffing the ballot box like a Thanksgiving turkey.
Chris Slager
Littleton
Victims of cruelty
We love the autumn in Colorado! The only thing more amazing than the vibrant fall colors is the genuine love for animals here, particularly dogs. My husband and I volunteer at our local shelter, and it warms our hearts to witness the magical bond between people and dogs.
For this reason, I was shocked to find out hundreds of dogs were suffering in horrific conditions at a commercial breeding facility in Iowa that was licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA did not enforce the bare minimum standards under the Animal Welfare Act and allowed this puppy mill to operate despite being cited over 190 animal welfare violations.
I am asking all Coloradans to contact Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and your federal representatives, urging them to co-sponsor Goldie’s Act.
With Goldie’s Act, the USDA would be required to intervene in cases of visible neglect and to notify local law enforcement of documented AWA violations. These dogs in puppy mills are victims of cruelty. Please support laws that protect those most vulnerable in our communities.
Please join me in calling Senator Bennet (303-455-7600), Senator Hickenlooper (719-632-6706), and our federal reps asking them to co-sponsor this bill. The dogs and those of us who love them thank you!
Chau McAusland
Frederick
Jason Crow and inflation
I am outraged by the Gazette’s support of Jason Crow. My husband and I live in the 6th Congressional district. Jason Crow has voted in favor of all the Democrats inflationary spending bills. We support Steve Monahan. He will vote against these inflationary bills.
He is in the Navy — thus equal to Crow’s military service. Crow’s position on the Intelligence and Armed Services Committee does not mitigate his Democrat voting record.
Mary Schaeffer
Englewood
Trump as a private citizen
I note that the Denver Gazette does not publish the daily travails of private citizen ex-president Donald Trump. I applaud the position. The less printed about one who has lost their position, the better.
James Maiden
Westminster
Denver school board
I have to say that I don’t fully agree with the column by Alan Gottlieb concerning the self evaluation of the Denver Public Schools (DPS) superintendent, Alex Marrero.
Who better to evaluate his performance? The DPS school Board?
I think not, and here’s why.
The Denver Public School Board is about as dysfunctional as a governing organization can get. They couldn’t even evaluate whether the sun rose each morning because that wouldn’t put the focus on their overinflated egos.
There are members on this school board who can’t seem to put the education and safety of the DPS school students above their own self importance.
How can they be expected to evaluate the superintendent when they have no idea what he does on a daily basis?
Wake up Denver, dissolve this current board and put the governing of the school board in the hands of people who care more about the students than their own self-importance.
Tom Guenther
Denver