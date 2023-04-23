Left’s liberal legislators

After reading the Gazette all week it has become clear the liberal left is out of control. Their agenda has become crystal clear. The State budget is full of more wasteful Colorado Government Bureaucracy building and spending. More money for the mental health and homeless than the Public Schools. No money for water or transportation infrastructure. DPS board members continue to destroy the public confidence in their ability to run the schools safely and efficiently. Polis signed another bill adding more abortion rights to the already most liberal abortion laws in the Country. The State Legislators are now targeting rental properties and landlords to wreak havoc on that free market business. House of representees wants to outlaw any oil drilling.

When do the people Colorado Wake Up and start fighting for their Liberties and freedoms these people are taking away every day?

Most of the serious issues facing the taxpayers of Colorado are self-induced by the liberal lawmakers. High energy prices, homeless population growing every day, city and state government growing every day, taxes going up, highest automobile thefts in the country, fentanyl overdoses and deaths continue to get worse. You would think after that shooting tragedy at East High School idiot legislators would write a law that prohibits students that are a threat to other students or put in jail. They can’t even do that!

Trig Travis

Aurora

Election verification

We can have a clean, fair and stress free election in Colorado in 2024 with a simple three step procedure. First mail out a first class postage paid return postcard to every registered voter in Colorado at their registered address about 90 days out from the election. The card will ask them if they want a mail in ballot or not, and asks them to sign and date the card and drop it back into the mail.

Marked, rectangular signature boxes increase the legibility for the software. Publicize it very well for those who moved so that they can get to an election office location in order to get a ballot. Give it three weeks for the postcards to be returned.

Second, using signature verification software set to a 70% confidence level, compare the cards to the signatures on file with the voter’s registration. Banks have used such software for decades. Parascript software (A Colorado company!) can scan and evaluate 1,000 signatures a minute compared to three per minute for humans. Any that fail the filter have plenty of time to be cured by both Democratic and Republican parties. These returned and validated cards form the key to the election itself. Only that many ballots will be created and mailed. No more. Any last minute ballots for recent movers or arrivers to the state will be differently marked and counted on election night with chain of evidence rules in place.

Third, three weeks before the election day, ballots are mailed only to the addresses and recipients that passed the signature validation or the curing process. That is the total number of mail in ballots that will be counted. When they arrive, they are signature verified against the post cards by the software. There will be a very high rate of verification, since the signatures are only separated by a couple of months. The walk-in voters and last minute voters ballots are collected and counted. Add them together and you have a solid, accurate mail in election. Let’s see who wins!

Dan Bidstrup

Arvada