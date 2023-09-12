“You look in the media over and over, and there’s different concerns that parents have about education. The bottom line is, if you can’t deliver a student home at the end of the day, what is any of that really worth?”

John Castillo understands the gravity of this question all too well. That’s why he personally posed it during a powerful School Safety Summit hosted by the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network on Sunday.

Castillo’s own son, Kendrick, tragically never made it back home from school on May 7, 2019. He bravely sacrificed himself to protect his fellow classmates in the shooting at STEM School in Douglas County — making him the sole fatality in that horrific attack.

As I listened to the heart-wrenching testimony of Castillo and several panelists who survived mass shootings — including Brendan Bialy, a courageous survivor from STEM School who confronted one of the shooters alongside Kendrick — I couldn’t help but pine for the responsible adults to prioritize the well-being of Colorado’s kids.

It certainly remains a priority for Castillo, who’s become an advocate for school safety reform. “When we talk about fortifying and hardening our schools, I challenge anybody here to go to a school board and ask what budgets look like for a school,” Castillo implored the audience. “They have capital expenditures every year. How much of that is going to…school safety?”

This question reflects growing sentiments of students, parents, educators and community members in Denver, where deteriorating school safety has been top-of-mind in the wake of the March shooting at East High School. It helps explain why a mere 22% of voters have a favorable opinion of the school board, according to a recent survey from the bipartisan Colorado Polling Institute.

The poll revealed that a strong 49% of voters count student safety a top-two in the upcoming school board race. Moreover, a whopping 63% endorsed the 4-3 decision of Denver’s school board to reinstate school resource officers (SROs) to campuses, compared with just 23% opposition. These results align with numerous school-based surveys that showed overwhelming support prior to the board vote.

Bringing back SROs was an imperative first step in preventing gun violence on campus, as well as deterring students from bringing firearms to school in the first place. As Evan Todd, who was injured during the Columbine High School massacre, said Sunday, “No matter your political stance, when your children or your family members are being attacked, that’s the #1 thing that you want is someone to come in there and take care of the problem immediately.”

Let’s be clear: From Denver to Douglas County — where additional resources for school security will be decided by voters in a November bond and mill levy measure — school safety is our foremost education issue right now. But school safety entails much more than armed security and superior infrastructure. It also begins with enforcing discipline.

Ann Moore, a retired dean of students in Cherry Creek Schools, recounted multiple, violent incidents involving students with severe social-emotional disorders. “Like many SED students, when they go off, they go off,” she said Sunday. Moore shared incidents ranging from students banging their fists through glass windows to threatening a pregnant teacher with scissors. DPS has emerged as a flashpoint for such crisis situations. The recent controversy over placing extraordinarily disruptive students in a so-called “seclusion room” at McAuliffe International School revealed how administrators have been forced to improvise in a vacuum of reasonable guidance from the district.

“There is zero discussion about how teachers have no tools, no direction and no backing on what to do about when kids become violent,” one ex-DPS teacher told me. “Every single one has got to be worried about losing their teacher’s license and getting fired and being sued.”

Regardless of the specifics surrounding McAuliffe’s de-escalation room, DPS has undoubtedly failed to provide schools with the tools they need to manage severe discipline challenges or dangerously disruptive students — prompting the principals union to call for discipline reform. We know, for example, that DPS schools are even forbidden from moving potentially violent or dangerous students into alternative learning arrangements to mitigate potential threats to others.

While just 9% of poll respondents cited “discipline policies” as a top concern, those policies are inextricably linked to school safety. The 2021 revision of DPS’s discipline matrix has directly resulted in lax disciplinary tools to increased behavioral problems, rising juvenile crime and the proliferation of firearms on school grounds.

“I can corroborate the complete lack of district involvement when it comes to students experiencing mental breakdowns, especially students who have become violent. It is difficult when a student is tearing the room apart and throwing scissors, books, pencils, and any other loose object at classmates,” a veteran DPS teacher emailed me, wishing to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

“Many school employees worry about their safety and eventually choose to take personal leave time or leave the profession altogether because of the expectations laid on them to deal with extreme behaviors,” the teacher added.

There is no panacea to the complex challenge of bolstering safety for students and teachers alike. Yet, thanks to intensifying attention on this critical challenge, we now possess the vital opportunity for concrete action that will better ensure that Colorado’s kids make it home at the end of the day — while receiving the outstanding education they richly deserve.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at Jimmysengenberger.com or on Twitter(X) @SengCenter.