Mayor Mike Johnston is devoting much of his “honeymoon” political capital to combating homelessness in Denver. While this is a laudable goal, for which we all wish him success, the fact remains that miniature houses and higher-quality shelters are neither scalable nor sustainable, and in any case, do not even pretend to address any of the root causes of the problem.

Those causes are many; the most well-known and widely discussed include substance abuse, short-term rentals, the failure of wages to maintain pace with prices or gains in productivity, zoning and density restrictions, and others. These all contribute to delays in entering the housing market, and in an environment of historic price escalation, that delay can lead to lifelong exclusion from the market.

But there is another driver of the current housing dynamic that is far less known yet may well outweigh all others in its effect on house prices and availability — the federal tax code. If you are not a landlord — either mega-corporate or “mom and pop,” with just one or two rentals — you are probably unaware of the IRS Section 1031 exchange program. Despite being below the radar, it bestows on real estate a very privileged and unique status as an investment and has contributed monumentally to the current crisis.

Let’s look at this 1031 Exchange. Normally if a landlord were to sell a rental unit, they would owe capital gains taxes, typically on tens or, lately, on hundreds of thousands of dollars in gains. A typical Denver-area condo or townhome, selling after as few as five years could result capital gains taxes of over $40,000. The low end might be $15,000. What 1031 does is, if you follow a few simple rules, the main one being that you must move the proceeds of the sale into a “like” property — i.e., another similar rental — you can defer payment of all cap gains and use that deferred money as additional cash down on the new property. If you ever wondered where all those cash buyers are coming from, 1031 has usually walked them to the closing table.

And 1031 is a great deal — there is no limit to how many times it can be used, either in parallel (having many such exchanged properties at a time) or serially — rolling the deferred taxes on house A into house B, then selling B and rolling into C, deferring and rolling the taxes on A’s gains for a second time, as well as any additional deferred taxes on B’s gains for the first time. By compounding these tax deferrals, a particularly active or aggressive investor could easily stack them five or more deep on many properties at a time, representing hundreds of thousands in deferred taxes.

And this is not just an interest-free loan on taxes due, which would be unjustifiable enough — in many (most?) cases, the goal is to get the property to pass to heirs via an estate — resulting in a “stepped-up basis” — effectively forgiving any and all taxes due, giving a very amped-up, compounded windfall to the heirs. These incentives have been weaponized by more and more people and LLCs, meaning countless millions in gains and the unpaid taxes thereon have been artificially directed back into rental real estate, rather than going towards the entire spectrum of activities that people normally spend on or invest cap gains in. And that is why you, or your adult child, are finding it so hard to get a foot, literally, in the door.

When I bought my first house in 1986, I had scrimped and saved a down payment, and had a little help from my parents. I was competing with other buyers who were mostly in a similar position. But today, thanks in great part to the federal tax code, entry-level buyers are up against pro or semi-pro landlords often flush with untaxed cash, that (artificially) needs to go back into real estate. Needs to compete against them. Unlike incentives to builders and developers, the IRS-fueled winning bid of a tax-savvy landlord will do nothing to increase overall housing stock. It simply drives up demand (prices) and moves a unit from the owner-occupied pile and over to the rental heap.

So what can Colorado do to offset this? It’s probably not legal for a state to negate an IRS tax policy, but maybe all that’s needed is a good set of lawyers with a theory, for Colorado to impose anti-1031 taxes. Alternatively, Colorado could consider a serious property tax surcharge on non-owner-occupied residential property. Either of these would likely reduce the tax-incentivized upward bias on house prices and cause some rentals to be sold to owner-occupants. Apartment construction might revert to condo construction. In any case, it would address a root cause — usually preferred to merely attacking symptoms. Any “solution” to the housing crisis will have to be multi-pronged — may defanging the tax code be one such prong.

Bill Blomberg has owned rental properties in Aurora and Parker for three decades.