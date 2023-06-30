Casa Bonita is a Colorado family favorite — a classic restaurant and Lakewood-based institution that’s home to many fond memories. When news broke that the creators of the TV show “South Park,” Matt Stone and Tray Parker, had purchased Casa Bonita after its pandemic-era collapse and bankruptcy, Coloradans were ecstatic. But with the $40 million poured in for renovations by the restaurant’s new owners, some wondered how they’d pay for it all.

We now have our answer: by making it a ticketed dining experience — and, in a controversial last-minute move, eliminating tips altogether.

The reopening that happened over the weekend saw tickets — which include a meal and an unlimited supply of their famous sopaipillas — available at $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids aged 3 to 13, with free entry for children under 3.

Let’s be real: This is yet another classic evening outing that, for many average customers, will cost an arm and a leg. As with seeing a movie, going skiing or taking a trip to Disney World, it will be another cost-prohibitive outing for many families.

I found an old menu for Casa Bonita under previous ownership. An all-you-can-eat deluxe dinner cost $14.49. A taco salad, casa chilada platter or an enchilada platter were priced at $13 or less. Unlimited beef fajitas were $18.69. The most expensive item on the menu was $23.99. That’s not a bad price for reasonable Mexican food and the cliff divers.

But now you’re looking at 40 bucks for an adult — and $25 for a child. A family of four would typically spend $130 (before alcohol).

Sure, bringing in a top-notch executive chef like Dana Rodriguez to spruce up the food’s “terrible” reputation means you’re going to like it more. But the whole idea behind Casa Bonita was for all families to go out to dinner at a fun and vibrant place and enjoy some Mexican food. This turns it on its head.

Influencers and media pros from all over converged on Casa Bonita for their media day. One Tik Tok creator said in his review that it’s a place you’d go “once or twice a year,” that it’s a “once every couple years type of thing.” Really? That isn’t what Coloradans expected. “So damn expensive,” wrote another.

Casa Bonita’s makeover comes with a twist that makes it feel even more exclusive: you have to get on “the list” to even have a chance at experiencing it.

They’re beta-testing the restaurant with limited hours, and you need to sign up for their email list, hoping to make the cut. It almost feels more like trying to snag tickets to an exclusive concert rather than a casual family outing — transforming the vibe from family-friendly to VIP-only.

The restaurant’s bait-and-switch isn’t just with customers, though — it’s also with employees. Casa Bonita pulled its original employment contracts, which entailed $14.27-$15.27 starting salaries for servers and bartenders, plus tips. A few days before opening — after all the training, set expectations and many learning Spanish while waiting for the restaurant to open — staff were instructed to sign new agreements offering a flat $30-per-hour rate. It wasn’t optional, they were told. Take it or leave it.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

On an average night, that means pretty good pay — slightly above Colorado’s median wage. But here’s the catch: no more tips. This means that, on busy nights near capacity, the total wages would decline by potentially hundreds of dollars per shift compared to the original contracts, Axios reports.

This is “raising alarms with some employees,” they reported, citing staff who spoke anonymously for fear of retribution.

Apparently, this extends to anyone who’d like to tip on drinks purchased at the bar, too. You can’t even leave a tip if you wanted to.

Casa Bonita claims the change was made after its “soft opening” found that people weren’t tipping. But who were these early customers? Why weren’t they tipping? Were they social media influencers who got in and didn’t expect to give any tips? What’s the data on this?

Moreover, will quality of service suffer because of the no-tips policy? When you talk to restaurant managers, they say one of the ways to motivate servers to provide the best service is through tipping.

“Servers should want to give their tables the best service possible rather than simply focusing on getting them in and out quickly,” one longtime former restaurant manager told me. “Just trying to turn tables isn’t enough of an incentive to do more than the bare minimum when you’re guaranteed a minimum wage and that’s it. It’s about quality of service — not just quantity of service.”

Casa Bonita’s new setup spells trouble for both service quality and fairness to its servers and bartenders. The restaurant claims to offer a “dependable wage,” but in reality, it seems like a sneaky way to shortchange hardworking staff while charging customers an arm and a leg.

Of course, government shouldn’t meddle in these wage matters. However, the fact that Gov. Jared Polis is championing Casa Bonita speaks volumes about its cultural significance.

When a beloved family institution finally reopens after a long hiatus, you’d expect it to stick to its roots as a family-friendly destination, not drain family wallets on Mexican cuisine with cliff-diving entertainment. I’ve only been a patron there once before, but it’s pretty clear that something’s definitely amiss here.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.