You can buy an EV; you can buy a heat pump, but did you think about the promised rebates? Did you think about service? If you live outside the Front Range, you’d better.
Let me tell you three quick stories.
When I installed central AC in my house, I did all the grunt work.
This let me put the labor savings into high-efficiency equipment (and high-R-value insulated duct). I had a local HVAC mechanic come out and charge the system. I read later that Xcel offers rebates for high-efficiency equipment, and, sure enough, mine qualified.
When trying to sign up, however I wasn’t eligible. Xcel requires you to use someone off their “preferred” list of contractors to get the rebate, none of whom were in my area. The closest was a couple hours away in Denver. I tried to get him (and others) up to certify my system, but no luck. It’s probably just as well. Paying an HVAC mechanic to come up, check, and drive back, it’s highly likely that the bill would eat up most of the incentive. To be clear, too, this is not a quirk of having a DIY AC system; this would happen even if I hired locally to do the entire install.
We have a hybrid car. Right now it’s in a weird limbo where we’re waiting on a new battery, and no one’s able to tell us when it’ll be fixed.
It’s sitting in Denver while we live on the Plains. There is not a single mechanic within two hours of me who is familiar with this equipment and/or who has the tools to work on cars like mine. Every time it needs anything beyond an ordinary service, it is a four-hour drive and a logistical challenge.
Thank God for warranties, too; the tow bill when the battery first started acting up would require a second mortgage!
Lastly, when it came time to revamp the HVAC system in the building where I teach, they decided to install a first-generation, exotic climate control system: basically a heat pump that serves multiple rooms, trading energy among them and the outdoors. It’s a wonderful concept, but, being the first-generation machine, there are lots of problems. It’s a lemon. It’s better now, but initially it was a near-to-constant struggle to keep it running in winter.
Those early problems dragged out forever because the local HVAC mechanics were unfamiliar with it.
Did you pick up on the common thread? All three stories showcase something that proponents of high tech solutions to energy and climate problems either forget or ignore. You can get high-efficiency installed, you can buy EVs, you can get heat pumps that are beyond exotic in terms of their features — but if you live outside of major urban population centers, you may not get the rebates, and you may struggle to get them repaired.
Don’t even think about emergency or complex service: The building where I work once went an entire winter without heat due to waiting on a consultation with a factory engineer. Colleagues were joking about hobo-style fires in the trash cans to stay warm.
This is not because mechanics (HVAC or car) in rural areas are somehow less intelligent. The state of service out here reflects the fact that there is little demand here.
People may not opt for EV’s, heat pumps, and the like because they may not fit their needs or the price may be too high. Markets are complex things and you can’t untangle and work on just one part.
I say this gently because I’m not going to pretend that I (or my wife) had foresight enough to anticipate the problems above. Still, it needs to be at the front of our discussions about the high-tech marvels many in this state see as solutions to all our problems. We need to make rebates fair if they’re to work, and that means acknowledging that Xcel’s contractors don’t work here.
We need to recognize that the buildup of knowledge and preparedness on the part of the population and service people don’t happen with the stroke of a legislator’s (or governor’s pen). Decision makers on the Front Range need to come out to the Plains to genuinely listen to more than just their political allies at choreographed press events, and rural people need to speak up more on the Front Range to remind them.
To not do so, especially the latter two, is to ensure that transitions of any kind are going to be expensive and difficult.
Cory Gaines is a physics instructor at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. He runs the Colorado Accountability Project on Facebook and lives for what Richard P. Feynman called “the pleasure of finding things out.”