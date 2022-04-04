The sucker slap heard ’round the world at last Sunday’s Academy Awards reaffirmed for those watching that America continues to have a two-tiered criminal justice system based on race and privilege.
Hollywood Megastar and kajillionaire Will Smith committed the California criminal act of battery in front of 16.6 million international viewers. He faces no investigation, no charges, no prosecution. This is true only because of privilege. As a result of his act of violence against Chris Rock, another Hollywood kajillionaire, nothing happened to Smith … other than receiving his profession’s highest award and the adulation of attendees. Smith was not apprehended by security — who were surely there to protect “the talent.” Smith was not escorted from the premises. Nothing. Frozen by the woke conundrum of how to deal with a Hollywood elite Black man who battered another Hollywood elite Black man during a live event, the Academy was palsied.
It defies common sense to believe the same inaction would have followed a similar battery committed against Chris Rock by Sean Penn, any other white guy, or a bus boy. What if Smith had instead assaulted a female comedienne who poked fun at his wife’s expense? The Academy would have found its courage.
In the aftermath of the blowback to the Academy for its inaction and deference to an elite assaulter, the Academy finally claimed—days later—that, in fact, they did ask Smith to leave. But he refused. Sure they did. The screenplay read like this:
Academy (awkwardly): Psst Mr. Smith … would you pretty please leave, now that the world has witnessed you committing battery against an unsuspecting African American and then repeatedly screaming profanity at him?
Smith: No.
Academy: In that case, would you please accept this gold trophy and ascend the stage to enjoy a longer period of uninterrupted time for a non-apology than any other Oscar recipient?
Smith: Of course.
Only the elite would enjoy such deference. You, me, the bus boy, and every other normal American who engaged in the exact same behavior — even off camera — would have been whisked away, banned from the premises forever and released to law enforcement for a predictable arrest and prosecution.
In between the time Smith’s hand struck Chris Rock and when it gripped a gold trophy, 600,000 additional viewers tuned in to listen to Smith own his conduct and apologize. Instead, they witnessed the worst performance since Wild Wild West. It became apparent during his acceptance speech that the only people for whom he felt bad were his fellow nominees (who he had yet to assault), the Academy (because, you know, the Academy), and … himself. As one of the richest and most famous men in America gripped an Oscar, surrounded by society’s wealthy elite in one of the most exclusive rooms in the world, Smith teared up and bemoaned that “to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that‘s OK.” Smith is the victim. I’ll trade places with him tomorrow. People talk crazy about you? He was oddly emotional about things encountered by anyone running for public office and everyone on Twitter. None of that self-obsessed whining has anything to do with the surprise assault against an unsuspecting Rock, who said and did nothing toward Smith.
At a time when we are inundated with anecdotes of racial disparity in policing, the Los Angeles Police Department chose to treat the televised minority-on-minority crime as something less than a speeding charge. When Rock said he did not want to “press charges,” they shrugged and headed off to one of the elite apres-Oscar parties. No investigation. No interview of the batterer. No ticket. Zilch. Ironically, it is Hollywood that has perpetuated the falsehood that “pressing charges” is a condition precedent to law enforcement action. It is not. Victim input is critical to assessing how to handle a case, but is not a gatekeeper to accountability under the law. Otherwise, prosecution of domestic violence, sex assault, child abuse and other crimes would drop to near zero. Smith’s battery of Rock was not only an offense against Rock, it was an offense against the Rule of Law. To the LAPD, your inaction highlights the disparity Americans believe exists between them and the elite, whether they be Hollywood stars, professional athletes, or politicians. Do your job. Treat Smith like you could have treated the bus boy.
For those who watched the awards show with their children, what did they learn from Smith’s conduct, or the see-no-evil, hear-no-evil response from the Academy and law enforcement. Many have suggested that Smith was merely being chivalrous. More than 50% of those recently polled believe Rock, not Smith was more wrong. Huh?
Even Richard Williams, the hard-charging “crazy Dad” of Venus and Serena condemned the man who won an Oscar portraying him. “We don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.” It was not. And we should not condone it.
Aside from any weak sanction the Academy may impose after their “formal investigation,” there is one way to push back against the growing, entrenched belied that we have two systems of justice: treat Will Smith like any other person and charge him with the battery he committed.
George Brauchler served as the 18th Judicial District attorney from 2013 to 2021.