Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.