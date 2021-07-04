“No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” wrote Edward Livingston in a Twitter message promoting a Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) podcast in February. “Many physicians are skeptical of structural racism, the idea that economic, educational and other social systems preferentially disadvantage Black Americans and other communities of color,” he added.
One could shrug off and ignore the assertion, if it were not so untrue. It also sadly reflects the longstanding attitude of the AMA, JAMA and the greater white American medical establishment.
I became a physician to serve humanity, believing that those who tended to man’s pain and disease believed in the Hippocratic Oath, and that all men — colleagues and patients — were created equal. Reality is, the majority of the white medical establishment treats physicians of color with disdain and often unnecessary aggressive racism. But this is not my story.
Rather it is about the paucity of minority physicians — in practice and in training.
In my 40 years of practice here, we have only seen a sad trickle of minority students going to Colorado medical school at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. I tried to ascertain exact numbers for the last two decades of the 20th century and the 21st century. I was met with loud silence. Fact is very few Black, Hispanic and Native American students were admitted and trained at UCHSC. Consequently, few were trained in the subspecialties — surgery, ENT, urology, etc. Concurrently, this is also true for the St. Joseph’s Hospital surgical program. No minority trainees.
The excuse is always that Blacks and other minorities are academically unqualified to train as physicians. This myth is perpetuated by folks who have little concern for the nation’s poor. It ignores the fact that what one needs to be a good physician is a good deal of intelligence and most importantly, a good, kind human heart — charitable, loving and caring. Alas a “kind heart” can’t be measured with SATs, ACTs, MCATs, which many traditional prospective medical students train for and test exceptionally well in. It’s not that minority students don’t have the intellect — they lack opportunities.
UCHSC is a state institution; it’s meant to serve all. Had there been a willingness to care for all and to diversify the student body in the past, efforts to mentor young students with scientific ability would have borne results. Such efforts have to begin at the elementary school level and include the poorest among us. It did not happen; academic leadership was uninterested in nonwhite kids.
It is simple really: a society’s health and well-being are directly proportional to the number of physicians among its members. We take good care of Native Americans by training and giving them physicians of their own kind. This way medical schools become active participants in a society’s well-being – both rich and poor.
But the clarion call clanging loud for so long has been heard; UCHSC’s John Riley, dean of the medical school, is overseeing some innovative measures to increase the number of students of color: outreach to and mentorship of K-12 students locally and in remote areas, among other steps. Minority admissions statistics for the last five years are encouraging: 4% Blacks, 7% Hispanics, and 0.4% Native Americans. Dr. Shanta Zimmer, head of diversity and inclusion, laments the shortcomings of the past, but is ebullient about the future. Strategies undertaken at UCHSC, in addition to other innovative methods, should be adopted by other state universities if we’re to increase the numbers of minority engineers, mathematicians, chemists, dentists, astronauts, etc.
In the end, I know I sound pollyannaish when I say that as a human society we must treat each other with kindness, compassion and love. Physicians’ and medical schools’ duty is to tend to the sick, and through public health, keep society well. We have failed, considering that more than 600,000 Americans died from COVID-19, many of them minorities with pre-existing pathologies. The lack of minority physicians is therefore a call to recruit more Hispanic, Black and Native American students to become tomorrow’s physicians. There are practical ways to do that. Drs. Riley and Zimmer, and many others across the US, are showing us.
For the JAMA’s editors and other occupants of white academic Ivory Towers, racism does not exist in medicine and medical schools. It exists for those who live it every waking hour of their lives.
To my white brothers “my ask” is: to see racism you must appreciate the many dimensions of truth and reality.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”