Northwest Aurora does not need half-million dollar townhomes. If someone wants to pay $500,000 or more for a townhome, just go down East 11th Avenue to Lowry and splurge away, or head north to Central Park for a cornucopia of expensive housing choices.
But what NW Aurora does need are affordable homes, detached and attached, which are pretty much impossible to find anywhere in the city now.
For those who are not familiar with NW Aurora, there is a fair amount of undeveloped land north of East 11 Ave. to East 14th Ave., and east of Yosemite St. to Beeler Street. Within this area there are some new and relatively new single-family homes. However, they are more modest than half-million dollar townhomes. And yes, there are some cinder-block structures dating back to the late 1950s, which the City of Aurora first tried to get rid of in the 1960s, but to no avail.
However, there is an effort afoot to gentrify NW Aurora that would eventually displace many thousands of residents, significantly people of color (78% of the ZIP code’s population) who call NW Aurora home. Zip code 80010 is easily the most diverse ZIP code in Colorado.
As I learned during my graduate program on urban public policy in the 1970s, it’s actually pretty easy to gentrify a targeted area: You throw a lot of financial resources directly and indirectly into redeveloping the periphery of the area, including cornerstones for major redevelopments, and then let market forces drive the creep of redevelopment into the interior of your targeted area.
Just take a good look at NW Aurora today and you can see how it’s been playing out. Aurora has spent very large sums of money in keeping the Stanley Marketplace redevelopment afloat. And it’s paid off — new development is surging ahead (finally) around Stanley Marketplace to the east and south. However, it’s not for the residents of NW Aurora, but for the people who live in Central Park and others of similar demographics.
When you’re aware of what’s really going on, you have to wonder if half-million dollar townhomes are, in fact, the beginning of a southwest cornerstone in NW Aurora for gentrification, as Stanley Marketplace is the northeast cornerstone for the gentrification of NW Aurora.
What is needed to be done today is for us to look at how we can expand the building of affordable homes in NW Aurora, especially in the southwest corner of ZIP code 80010 where there is opportunity to do so right now.
Let’s bring together the local land trusts, the Aurora Housing Authority, Brothers Construction, local planners who have experience and ideas on how to expand affordable housing opportunities, and non-profit organizations in NW Aurora who provide services to local residents. Maybe even include The Anschutz Foundation, as what the Fitzsimmons medical campus needs is more affordable homes nearby for hospital workers and the allied health professionals who are the core of well-functioning hospitals. The administrators and doctors are generally not the ones who need affordable housing choices.
There is also an urgent need to build unity and solidarity among residents, in addition to empowering them, to ensure their voices are heard in the decision-making that affects them, their families and their entrepreneurial endeavors; as well as expanding economic opportunity throughout the many neighborhoods they call home.
There is also a better economic model for redeveloping the East Colfax Corridor. It can be found in the Little Village area of Chicago, where 26th Street is second to Michigan Avenue (the “Magnificent Mile”) in sales tax collection. Google it and read about how 26th Street was revitalized into an economic engine for the area (chicagobusiness.com, 9/25/2015). It’s like deja vu. You’ll also find many other similarities with the East Colfax Corridor, including issues facing urban areas across America.
As a one-time policymaker, I have a lot of respect for protecting property rights. But I have more respect for human rights. We have around 44,000 people living in ZIP code 80010, most of whom deserve a lot more than what they’re now getting from their local government. But this can change. It must change.
Bob Hagedorn is a former state legislator who represented the south side of 80010 for 16 years, including four years as chair of the Senate Health & Human Services Committee. He’s been the executive director of a local community wealth-building non-profit serving local residents and small businesses since 2014.