Last August, Republicans told Coloradans in our “Commitment to Colorado” that public safety would be one of our top three policy focuses this legislative session. And when it comes to public safety every parent will tell you that protecting students and children should be the first priority. That’s why I’ve brought forward Senate Bill 22-101, “Colorado School Resource Officer Grant Program,” which will increase access to School Resource Officers for Colorado schools.
According to the Federal Commission on School Safety, SROs are “best positioned to respond to acts of violence.”
In 2020, a US Attorney General report called “Ten Essential Actions to Improve School Safety” said, “[T]here have been numerous documented instances of SROs directly intervening to prevent or quickly mitigate active school shootings.”
Colorado saw the lifesaving impact of these officers last November when a gunman opened fire on Aurora Central High School students while they were at lunch in a nearby park. Two SROs immediately responded to the scene and gave the students emergency medical attention. An Aurora Police Department spokesman later said that APD was very confident that one of the students “is alive today because the officer applied a tourniquet.”
Thankfully for the students in Aurora Central High School, they had an SRO at their school. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of over half of the schools in the US, and many in Colorado. Our largest school district, Denver Public Schools (DPS) is on the list of school districts without these officers.
In 2020, Denver Public Schools, led by board members Tay Anderson and Jennifer Bacon, joined Colorado Democrats’ anti-police sentiment by deciding to remove the district’s SROs from its schools. Now, crime is spiking across Colorado and there is a critical need to protect students by giving schools access to an SRO.
The fast reaction time of the Aurora Central High School SROs is all the more important because of the crisis our police departments are experiencing. Aurora, Denver, and Colorado Springs police departments have each battled severe staffing shortages for the last year. At the same time, crime is spiking both in the general public and among youth. Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson called youth violence a “public health crisis” as the city marked the tenth teenager shot in 30 days.
When schools don’t have SROs, police officers respond to violence on campuses. In the best of times, there is no guarantee that officers will be able to make it to the scene of violence in time. Add staffing shortages and spiking crime, and the risk to students and staff becomes exponentially higher.
While it is the largest concern, the problem with school districts not having these officers goes beyond immediate security. The same AG report mentioned above says “the ability of specially selected and trained SROs to establish trust relationships with students has been demonstrated to prevent school shootings.”
Susan Payne, the founder of the successful Safe2Tell program and an expert on school safety, has been reported as saying, “SROs are critical to reducing the school-to-prison pipeline” with their focus on preventing crime at its earliest possible point.
With the special training these officers receive, they are uniquely equipped to handle school violence. They build relationships with students, help fight crime before it arises, and they know and understand their schools. In addition, building relationships between these young minds and our law enforcement agencies is a fantastic way to establish trust in some of our most vulnerable communities.
While we can only hope that school districts like DPS will set aside their partisan politics and restore SROs, we can help school districts that want access to these officers. If passed, this grant program would be available to any “eligible public school district, board of cooperative services, charter school, or institutional charter school.”
We are blessed as a nation to be able to offer public education to every child. It is our responsibility to our students, our teachers, and their families, to give them an environment to teach and learn without worrying about the specter of violence. School Resource Officers are the most effective tool to make sure our children are safe, and we should embrace them.
Jim Smallwood, a Republican from Parker, represents District 4 in the Colorado state Senate.