Last summer, the Common Sense Institute found that Colorado had the fourth-worst housing shortage in the nation. When a housing market is balanced, there is typically a four-to-six-month supply of single-family homes available for purchase. In Colorado, that supply was less than three weeks. To meet market demands, Colorado needed to build more than 50,000 new housing units annually over the next five years. As we approach year’s end, the state is on pace to deliver less than half of that.
Colorado’s housing shortage precipitated a statewide affordability crisis – one affecting new and old residents alike. Over the last year, the median price of a single-family home rose 25.3%. Apartment rents rose a record-breaking 4.5% over the last quarter. Colorado’s struggle to build new housing will exacerbate our affordability crisis, and if we don’t address this soon, we could see jobs, businesses and people leave the state.
The home-building industry’s slow output is not the fault of Colorado’s developers. Despite supply chain disruptions and rising material costs, developers are taking on construction projects at record rates. Every year, the number of new building permits rises. The root cause of Colorado’s housing shortage is its labor shortage. The homebuilding industry is aging; as older construction workers retire, home builders and commercial contractors are struggling to replace them with new talent. Despite record demand for new homes, growth in the construction job market lags well behind other industries.
“The labor shortage is really hurting Colorado’s housing market,” said Pat Hamill, CEO and Chairman of Oakwood Homes, the largest private home builder in Colorado. “It’s having a real effect on the number of homes we’re able to deliver every year. As an industry, we have to do a better job of recruiting. There are great opportunities here; people just don’t know about them.”
Unfortunately, one of the greatest causes of our industry’s labor shortage is disinterest. For years, we’ve stigmatized jobs in construction, treating them as dirty, dangerous and disreputable. Young people aren’t pursuing work in the field – and that’s the result of this misperception. If people understood the opportunities offered by a career in home building, it may well be one of Colorado’s fastest growing industries.
On average, entry level construction jobs pay several dollars above the minimum wage. They offer generous benefit packages, with health insurance, paid time off and financial planning resources. And — most importantly — these positions are a steppingstone to long, well-paying and stable careers. Entry level workers can pursue apprenticeships and become skilled tradesmen, training in carpentry, electrical work plumbing and more. These trades often pay higher annual salaries than those earned by college graduates, with plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, heavy equipment mechanics and industrial mechanics all earning a median annual salary of nearly $60,000, without the financial burden of school loans.
“The skills you learn in the construction industry make you permanently employable,” said Dan Silverman, a Colorado-based electrician and former instructor at the Colorado Homebuilding Academy. “As an electrician, I know that wherever I go in the country, regardless of the economy or labor market, I’ll be able to find high-paying work. You can’t beat that security.”
If we want the next generation of Coloradans to enjoy the same access to homeownership and financial mobility we had, we must educate them on the stability and earning potential of careers in construction. These are quality employment opportunities, and unless they’re filled, Colorado’s homebuilding industry will continually struggle to meet demand, and our housing prices will continue to rise.
In Denver, we’re fortunate to have the Colorado Homebuilding Academy, a nonprofit school offering hands-on training and career counseling services to Coloradans hoping to launch careers in homebuilding and construction. At CHA, we envision a labor force that is talent-rich, workforce-ready and prepared to deliver thousands of new housing units to Colorado. In collaboration with developers, trade associations, foundations and schools, we developed a training-to-placement model that prepares students for high-earning opportunities in Colorado’s rapidly growing homebuilding industry. Over the last two years, we enrolled, certified and placed hundreds of Coloradans in careers in construction.
The future of Colorado’s economy depends on the strength of its homebuilding industry. Every year, homebuilders struggle to meet demand, and our state’s affordability crisis gets worse. If we encourage students to pursue opportunities in construction, we can launch thousands of Coloradans on a path to financial security, while giving our state’s homebuilders the workforce and resources they need to thrive.
To learn more about the Colorado Homebuilding Academy and its dedication to this goal, visit https://cohomebuildingacademy.org.
Damon DiFabio is a longtime Colorado educator and the director of the Colorado Homebuilding Academy.