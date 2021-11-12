As the executive director of a program that works with girls to build healthy habits, we already knew social media had harmful effects on kids’ mental health. Our experience was validated when Frances Haugen, former product manager at Facebook, shared confidential documents with the Wall Street Journal that revealed research on Instagram’s damaging effects on young girls.
According to this research one in three girls reported when they felt bad about their bodies, the platform made them feel worse. It went on to reveal these teens consistently blamed Instagram for increases in rates of anxiety and depression — rates already on the rise here in Colorado.
This report — coupled with existing research revealing girls’ confidence levels fall by 30 percent between the ages of 8 to 14 — is devastating.
We acknowledge social apps weren’t created to function as a central platform for public discourse to the extent they are today, but it’s essential Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, takes responsibility for its implications.
Social media is exacerbating a confidence problem for girls in Colorado and around the world. We’re devastated by this reality and outraged this research took so long to come to light. At the same time, we’re hopeful for the future because we know how to help.
Girls deserve access to programming that supports and inspires them to be the best version of themselves, whatever that looks like for them. The good news is these programs exist — and Girls on the Run of the Rockies is happy to be one of them.
Girls on the Run uses research-based programming designed to spread joy, teach healthy habits, and build confidence in all girls — regardless of family income. We do this work alongside volunteer coaches who help more than 6,000 young girls in Colorado develop skills and strategies on how to handle social pressure, reframe negative thoughts and unleash their limitless potential.
The effects of social emotional programming on children’s mental health are proven. Our 2018 study showed 85 percent of GOTR participants reported improved confidence, competence, caring, and connection to others. By increasing their self-confidence, developing healthy relationships and feeling good about themselves, they expressed greater feelings of empathy and sympathy — allowing them to be better to one another.
Girls on the Run’s proven curriculum is unique. We’re the only organization in Colorado that uses this specific model to help girls unlock the greatest version of themselves, but, thankfully, there are hundreds of other programs across the state that exist to empower kids to explore their interests.
During developmental years, it’s imperative we encourage girls to put down their phones so they can build connections, take risks and have the confidence to fail. By encouraging connectivity, we are equipping children — especially girls — with the skills they need to navigate and change a society that tells them they’re not good enough.
Unfortunately, the pressures of social media aren’t going away anytime soon. These platforms are part of our lives now, and it is on us to make them better for young girls. We think the release of this data gives social media companies the opportunity to commit to reducing harm on their platforms. Instead of watching our girls compare themselves to what they should be, we need to invest in programs that show them how incredible they are. Companies and government agencies should be part of this investment.
Let’s use this moment to hold social media platforms accountable. For too long, these companies have had too much power over the mental health of our children and girls — but it doesn’t have to be this way. Let’s invest in programs and solutions that make Colorado stronger and safer for girls offline. Starting now.
Lisa Johnson is the founder and executive director of Girls on the Run of the Rockies and can be contacted at lisa.johnson@girlsontherunrockies.org.