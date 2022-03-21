Women’s History Month 2022 feels a little different. We’re emerging from an unprecedented moment in history, and women are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men. Right now the disparity between men and women is 2.2 million. Businesses are feeling this, and they’re examining how race, socioeconomic status, intersectionality, societal and cultural norms impact how employees work.
This Women’s History Month has been full of audacious and bold conversations and solutions building. As CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, we are here to address this big issue on behalf of the women in this state. Our work centers on women supporting women to be their full selves, in work, at home and in life every single day, not just 31 days out of the year.
COVID-19 has forced us to fundamentally shift in how we operate as business leaders and humans. It has shown us that we do not go back to “normal” on issues facing everyone in the workforce. Our old normal just isn’t good enough. In our old normal, white women earn 78.4% of what white men earn; Black women earn 61.4% and Latina women 56%. Our old normal would be a place where only 2% of venture capital funding goes to women. Our old normal would be a place where having children is seen as a positive for men and a negative for women. I don’t know about you, but that’s not a world I want to return to.
Last month, the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce and TARRA published “The Great Reset: Women in the Workforce.” This report, produced in partnership with researchers from Metropolitan State University of Denver, highlights ways businesses can make working, WORK, for women, particularly as we’ve seen women disproportionately impacted by the great resignation.
While it’s vital that businesses take steps outlined in the report on issues such as salaries, health care, mentorship, job training and more, we also need to fundamentally reconstruct our business architecture. As business leaders in Colorado and beyond, we have to ask ourselves: what does a new business architecture look like that promotes women at all of their intersections, and allows them — and everyone else — space to be themselves?
Business as we know it is rooted in an industrial ideology that has stubbornly persisted into the digital age, but we see the status quo will not survive the fundamental shift our society has made over the last two years. We’ve all seen examples of this — and we’ve experienced this through the recent Great Resignation. We’re rejecting a system that is inconsistent with our values as people in general.
Creating this new business architecture will require thoughtful, inclusive leadership that appreciates and understands their teams as whole individuals. There are three key components to this new business architecture: belonging, collaboration and relationships.
Belonging provides a foundation for every individual to contribute to the organization’s goal and mission. When people feel as though they belong, they feel as though they can collaborate without fear of judgment or competition among peers. Providing the culture and environment for people to share more about their lives, making them feel supported by their managers and peers and empowering everyone to do their work will ultimately lead to stronger organizations.
Collaboration goes hand in hand with belonging. Treating one another as full individuals, creating space for individuals to share their ideas and appreciating each other’s perspectives will create a strong foundation for impactful work, regardless of your company’s size, sector or industry. When more viewpoints are incorporated into your work, your team will feel heard, understood and appreciated.
Relationships are key to not only promoting belonging and collaboration, but allow all of us to be the social individuals we are, whether that be creating an informal mentorship program for entry-level employees or offering unstructured opportunities for team members to connect, are strategies to promote — formally and informally — professional relationships among your organization.
To achieve this new business architecture, businesses must foster belonging, collaboration and relationships by committing to addressing inequalities by shattering the status quo for women — and everyone — across companies of all sizes. Equity is not one piece of the puzzle as we create this new business architecture, it is the bedrock upon which our new architecture will be built.
As business leaders, we need to take the first step to cultivate belonging, collaboration and relationships. We know that diversity is our strength, and we need to prioritize treating our employees as the well-rounded individuals they are.
You’ll be surprised how quickly you can shift your mindset from being frustrated that a mother leaving early to pick up a little one, to appreciating the fact that not only is that individual an amazing employee, they do it all while being a full individual — and parent— outside of work.
That’s a new normal I want to be a part of creating, one where everyone — women especially — are not penalized for valuing more than their 9-to-5s. In this world, we won’t need one month to recognize, celebrate and support the women in our workplace because we’ll already be doing it every day.
Simone D. Ross serves as president & CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Colorado Women’s Chamber Foundation.