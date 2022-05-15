The noise around us is relentless; even at night, it’s a nonending cacophony. The noise in the ether comes in all forms; all geared to force one to take notice. It is audible and visual as on TV and elsewhere, as well as the internet chatter that won’t let one be. I lament many of them because they require energy of me, and energy to generate. Most of the time, they are meaningless, which I find myself recoiling from. Americans seem particularly capable of producing unlimited quantities of noise — people shouting at no one in particular, or at each other or at machines. The word “mtoto,” meaning a child in Swahili bubbles up in my brain. My neighbors’ behavior is like a mtoto, a child, who says stuff with no meaning, throws temper tantrums, and to test their parents refuse to conform.
The child like behavior I have in mind is: irresponsible, inconsiderate of others, and often times without thought about consequences.
The objective it seems is to draw attention to the noisemaker. Grown-ups behaving like children abound as a new American phenomenon that was hatched by the ubiquitous social media where words and voices seeded in the wind are replicated, magnified to reach millions across America and the world.
Most of it is meaningless and the prime objective is to hear an echo of one’s voice played back, like a child who makes noises to seek attention. Today, some politicians make meaningless, hollow sounds. Strangely, many Americans seem to find solace in the crepuscular empty void.
Most of us want to participate in purpose driven dialogue; in discussions that inform, and don’t denigrate or abuse others. Ideally we seek to build, to heal, to offer succor to our fellow man and woman.
The people I have in mind, who suffer from logorrhea are not bothered with meaning, or facts or the harm their words might catalyze. Our former President, is a champion noisemaker who has but one purpose: to be heard and to be the center of attention.
The belief is, to be at the center of the American noise making machine makes one powerful. He’s addicted to adulation.
The behavior when an adult suffers from “utoto” or childishness, leads to the commission of egregious acts, and many mad statements. It all results from a lack of empathy, and a soul devoid of shame. A recent episode that took place on Quintana Beach, Texas reminded me of this strain of humans. A stranded female dolphin was found alive, and instead of helping the poor animal back into the water, adults harassed it, and others tried to ride the sick animal. It died. They were all happily and mindlessly part of the action.
Adults who behave like children have illusions of grandeur. An illusory belief of greatness, applause from the gallery, acts like a temporary shot of adrenaline.
It however quickly dissipates and must be followed by another, larger dose. They walk with a swagger, willing to push weaker persons off the stage so they have a prominent place in the portrait — they are bullies. These adult children never grew up — and should never be taken seriously.
The group I have in mind lacks a sense of shame; the sense that tells us what is right and wrong. Young congress women who behave like children in public, do women and the nation a disservice. Bereft of any wisdom, constructive thoughts or messages, their actions are no more than theatrical farce. Sadly they don’t even amuse.
Today’s politicians’ atrocious behavior sets terrible example for their own children and coming generations of Americans.
Perhaps the best we can do is ignore the insane, inane vapid utterances that fill the air. We don’t have to listen to or look at them. What sadly is true is, the nation’s quality of dialogue continues to decline. Perhaps it is high time to revive the Socratic dialogue fora — citizens debating others in a collegial manner — to bring back thoughtful dialogue to America.
It is my hope that someday we can tell these loudmouths “to shut up,” and maybe, just maybe, this fever will break.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”