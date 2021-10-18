The terms “clinical research” and “clinical trials” have become household names today more than ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. We are thankful to the community for elevating the conversation. The clinical trials field continues to raise awareness among the general population, especially amid the pandemic. However, it has also increased the awareness of health disparities and the need for better inclusion of our BIPOC communities, who are completely underrepresented.
This lack of representation contributes to inequities in our health-care system and may lead to incorrect conclusions about the effectiveness of new treatments. The public and patient communities have been receiving a substantial amount of information as to how government agencies, private companies, and others are responding to COVID-19 and now, the variants. However, there has been limited reliable information about the details and process of clinical trials that are crucial to developing new treatments and why diverse participation in clinical trials is so important.
In general, clinical trials are designed to increase medical knowledge about the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of diseases or conditions. We need diverse populations to participate in clinical trials so that we can better:
• Evaluate one or more interventions for treating a disease, syndrome, or condition.
• Find ways to prevent the initial development of a disease or condition, or its recurrence.
• Evaluate one or more interventions aimed at identifying or diagnosing a particular disease or condition.
• Examine methods for identifying a condition or risk factors for that condition.
• Explore, measure ways to improve the comfort and quality of life for people with a chronic illness through supportive care.
We know that the field needs to overcome and address other barriers including fear, lack of information about clinical trials, and logistical challenges. Advocacy groups, research sites and biopharmaceutical industry stakeholders along with The Center for Information & Study on Clinical Research (CISCRP) are working tirelessly to address many questions and concerns from participants, caregivers, and the public about the clinical research process.
CISCRP is partnering with organizations across Colorado to help educate and engage more participants. Supporting organizations across the Denver community need your help and need you to spread the word about the importance of clinical trials. Their mission is to inform, rebuild the trust, and build stronger communication among all communities and diverse populations. We need to dispel myths around clinical trials and educate people with facts about their importance in advancing medicine.
To accomplish this, there is a need to inform communities about clinical trials, address the many questions and myths and provide reliable, trustworthy information. The big question remains — how the clinical trials industry and biopharmaceutical organizations can overcome these barriers and better engage with the public and diverse communities.
We need our communities aligned and involved to launch community engagement efforts from patients, caregivers, patient advocates, and researchers to be the “local representative voice” for everyone to advance medicine and the future of health care.
CISCRP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and informing the public, patients, medical/research communities, the media, and policy makers about clinical research and the role each participant plays in the process and is committed to building awareness, communication and trust across the world.
To help fill these knowledge gaps and address a critical need for neutral, credible education, CISCRP is inviting the public to attend a free webinar on Thursday, Oct. 21, 6-7pm MDT. The program features a live panel discussion with participants and health-care professionals openly sharing their experiences with clinical trials and answering questions from attendees — having their representative voices heard. To view more details on the AWARE for All- Southwest event and to register, visit https://www.ciscrp.org/event/aware-for-all-southwest-virtual-event.
Joan A. Chambers is senior director for marketing and outreach for CISCRP. Reach her at jchambers@ciscrp.org Michelle Stocker is a clinical trials research and communications professional at the University of Colorado Neurology Department’s Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center. Reach her at michelle.stocker@cuanschutz.edu. The views represented here are the personal opinions of the author and do not reflect those of the employer.