I have a quiz for you. If you’re worried, don’t be. It won’t count toward your final grade. This one is just for practice.
You’re going to make a rack to hold your barbells from some pipe you have left over from a recent job. The length of the remaining pipe is 7’3 9/16” and you are going to cut it into 5 pieces. If your chop saw blade has a kerf of 3/16”, how long should you cut the pieces so they’re equal in length? You can assume that both ends are cut square and answer to the nearest 16th of an inch.
A hole that you tap for a 5/8 – 11 NC bolt needs to be drilled with a 0.531” bit. What size drill is that to the nearest 64th inch?
How did you do? I put an answer key at the end if you want to check.
If you’re like many people I ask, and this includes a majority of my new students, you’ll find you at the very least struggled with them. In fact, I find it’s more common than not that future welders, wind techs, and auto/diesel/ag techs leave the first couple weeks of their classes surprised at how difficult the material is. I think that they, sadly like many who are not in the trades, have somehow gotten the notion that not going to “regular” college means they won’t be required to think. I’m not sure where you are starting now, but if you fit into that group, I hope that I can at least get you to view the trades with new eyes.
As you can see from the above introductory problems (these are indeed the thin end of the wedge), working in a skilled trade requires just as much creativity, intelligence, thought, and problem-solving ability as in a field where a bachelor’s degree is required. I can tell you from personal experience that graduating from a serious-minded trade school (or apprenticeship) is just as much an accomplishment.
In addition, for the more pragmatic-minded among us, the economics of taking up a trade often make much more sense than a bachelor’s. Trade schools offer an excellent return on your time and investment. In roughly two years, people are in the workforce earning a good wage at solid jobs. If you need any evidence, check your last plumbing bill vs. the salary someone with a BA in medieval French poetry can expect.
When I talk with people about this topic, my favorite exemplar is my brother. He has just as much native intelligence as anyone else. He works just as hard. He’s also not cut out to sit in a class all the way through to a bachelor’s degree. He learned his trade in the Navy and rose from swinging hammers with an M16 around his neck to eventually become the military equivalent of a construction manager. Since retiring, he now works in the civilian world earning 6 figures at a job that takes him all over the world, leading large groups of people, and is presented a series of interesting and novel problems to solve every day.
Consider what could have been an alternative history for him. He could have tried his hand at college. My educated guess (having seen similar students) is that he would have made it about a year and a half or so, spinning his wheels and repeating the same introductory classes before stopping. If he were working his way through, he would’ve tossed away a whole lot of effort and money. If he were getting loans that’s even worse; he would’ve ended up out his time, and would be paying interest on something worthless. How is that a better option? How does that make him better placed to take off and find opportunity? How is that more prestigious?
We as a society need to move past the idea that your job and your education determine your intelligence, your worth and your character. I went the route of trade school initially, going to vocational school for welding my last two years in high school. It was later that I pursued my two physics degrees, and a career in teaching. I can tell you from my own personal experience, having worked with people from high school dropouts up to some of the most highly educated among us, that there is not much difference where it matters. People who are creative and work to be an expert at something are more alike than they are different.
I propose that we change our thinking about education, jobs, and a person’s worth (or alternatively, I suppose you could say their contribution to our world). Let’s see the trades for what they are: a tremendous opportunity that awaits men and women — an opportunity that doesn’t mark them as having taken the easy route.
(Answer key: 1) 17 3/8 “ 2) 17/32” to the nearest 64th.)
Cory Gaines is a physics instructor at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. He runs the Colorado Accountability Project on Facebook and lives for what Richard P. Feynman called “the pleasure of finding things out.”