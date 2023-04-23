It is universally understood that providing our children with solid education in math, reading, writing and other subjects is critical for their future careers and life in general.

However, in light of the mental health and other challenges that children are facing, non-academic aspects of a child’s education are equally if not more important to ensure they are prepared to face life’s many challenges and lead happy, fulfilling lives.

On April 2, the Biden White House, Governor Polis and lawmakers from around the country proclaimed Education and Sharing Day USA, a day that emphasizes the importance of education as it pertains to the areas of character development and moral responsibility.

This day corresponds with the Hebrew birthday of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the most influential modern Jewish leader. The Rebbe’s teachings on education, which are emphasized on Education Day, hold some of the answers for how to alleviate the challenges our children face.

While specific mental health challenges need to be addressed with the guidance of professionals, there are things parents and educators can do to give children a solid foundation for facing life’s many adversities.

I have had the pleasure of working with hundreds of teens and children as director of Friendship Circle Colorado and the Chabad Jewish Center of South Metro Denver, and I have noticed several key ways — based on the teachings of the Rebbe — to foster a positive attitude and build up a child’s self-confidence and resilience.

First, the Rebbe emphasized that we need to teach our kids to do acts of kindness starting at a young age. By encouraging increased acts of kindness, no matter how small, we instill within a child the importance of their actions and unlock within them the sparks of positivity that come with knowing they can make the world a better place.

These can be the smallest actions such as smiling at someone who may be sad or giving a coin to charity.

These can also be larger actions such as helping children with special needs. The teens who have volunteered with Friendship Circle Colorado have shared that they feel a tremendous sense of gratitude and empowerment knowing that they made a difference in the lives of those who needed their help. When the teens sought to give of themselves, little did they know they would benefit just as much from their actions.

The second teaching is encapsulated by the Yiddish phrase “Tracht Gut Vet Zein Gut,” which translates to “think good and it will be good.” While this may sound like the latest positivity affirmation, it’s really a profound teaching that can influence one’s satisfaction with and perception of life.

The Rebbe taught that when someone takes action and believes fully in the positive outcome of that action, that not only creates a powerful sense of empowerment, but directly impacts the outcome of the action. How many times have you — the reader — in your own life, taken a positive action and were confident of the outcome, only to find that the result materialized, as if by miracle?

When you teach kids to believe in themselves, they will be more inclined to help others, contribute to society, and feel a sense of empowerment.

There is a Jewish teaching that “positivity begets more positivity,” and when we teach children to act with kindness and believe in themselves, they will see that their actions inspire others.

While this alone cannot fix all of the problems that young people face, by proactively emphasizing kindness and positivity, we can sew the seeds of a culture where people take care of one another; where people help each other out in times of need. A culture where people don’t engage in harassment or online bullying.

The best way to ensure these values are passed onto the next generation is to lead by example. Be the inspiration for your children and neighbors by doing an act of kindness and keeping a positive attitude.

While it may go against what is easy and what is comfortable, it will ultimately pay dividends in the next generation, the flag bearers of Colorado’s future.

Rabbi Avraham Mintz is the CEO of Friendship Circle Colorado and of Chabad Jewish Center of South Metro Denver. Chabad of South Metro Denver is dedicated to providing every Jew, regardless of background, philosophy or level of commitment, an open door environment for strengthening and enhancing Jewish family life.