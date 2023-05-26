If any law enforcement officer in the country were asked what he or she thought the biggest and most dangerous criminal issue facing America is right now, I have no doubt that almost every one of them would say the import, trafficking, and spread of illicit fentanyl. This deadly synthetic opioid is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and is flooding our communities, causing thousands of overdose deaths, driving up the incidence rates of other crimes, and tearing families apart.

This problem is not going away. While drug overdose deaths dropped by about 4% nationally from 2017 to 2018, since the COVID-19 pandemic that trend has spiked in the reverse direction. In 2021, U.S. drug overdose deaths attained a tragic record of more than 107,000, an increase of almost 15% from the prior year. Opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl, accounted for roughly 75% of those deaths. And while the number of fatal fentanyl overdoses in Colorado fortunately seems to have stabilized in 2022 after a 69% increase between 2020 and 2021, it still remains stubbornly high and isn’t a reason for complacence.

While the problem started out as overuse of prescription opioids, it has since shifted into the much more difficult realm of illegal synthetic opioids. Overuse and over-prescription of legal opioids, used as painkillers, has by and large been effectively managed by improvements within the health care industry. But illicit opioids — which are frequently disguised as counterfeit pills or mixed in with other drugs such as heroin and marijuana and cause a rash of unintentional overdoses — are much harder to control.

Most of the illicit fentanyl currently on our streets and killing people is being smuggled across the border at an unprecedented rate. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) data show that fentanyl seizures have been nearly doubling every year since 2019. In that year, 2,633 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the border. In 2022 that number was 14,700 pounds. As of April 4 of this year, 13,900 pounds had already been seized. This includes more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills interdicted at the border in 2022, twice the 20 million that were seized the year before.

These numbers reflect only what we have caught. They also came in prior to the lifting of Title 42, which many predict will strain resources at the border, making it even more difficult to intercept illicit fentanyl.

To make the situation even worse, the threat is evolving. We are now starting to find an animal tranquilizer xylazine, also known as TRANQ, emerging in the illicit drug supply chain. TRANQ is used to cut illegal synthetic street opioids to amplify the high, but with even deadlier results for users. In addition to its other inherent problems, TRANQ’s resistance to the effects of naloxone, used to reverse overdose, makes it more difficult to save the lives of users, even those who can be reached in time.

All of this makes two things clear: first, that this is as much a criminal matter as it is a public health one; and two, that to effectively combat this plague, greater resources are needed — both for law enforcement to tackle supply, and for programs to concurrently address demand.

Fortunately, a $26 billion settlement reached with several manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids can help provide those resources for the states and local jurisdictions that have opted to take advantage of it. They have used the settlement dollars to fund a variety of tools, from enhanced law enforcement training and interdiction efforts, to improved harm-reduction tactics such as the use of medication-assisted treatment for opioid users in jails, innovative public education campaigns, mental health resources, and prevention strategies. All of this is needed, in every state, if we are to see any progress in our fight against fentanyl.

It is unfortunate that some states, such as Washington and Oklahoma, have decided to forgo their portion of the settlement and are opting instead to pursue risky legal strategies that will delay and could jeopardize access to such funds.

From a law enforcement perspective, this is a mistake. Those resources are needed on the ground, now, as part of a coordinated national effort to combat the most dangerous criminal problem of our day.

This crisis is too important, and too enormous, to lose focus and waste any more time.

Darren Weekly is sheriff of Douglas County and a 29-year law enforcement veteran.