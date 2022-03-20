When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the federal government enacted continuous Medicaid enrollment to ensure those qualifying did not lose health-care coverage during the pandemic. Unfortunately, as the pandemic switches to an endemic, many of these people are likely to lose coverage when it ends on April 16. Right now, continuous enrollment runs in 90-day increments. The federal government could extend it at the eleventh hour. However, thousands of Coloradans could end up affected if it’s not extended.
Many people will lose coverage because they can’t be located. For example, during the pandemic, those who needed health-care coverage were the ones who ended up moving around the most and typically have pay-as-you-go types of phone plans. This results in difficulties reaching them because their contact information changes often. If these people can’t be reached, they’ll lose coverage. National media have reported estimates of this group to be 30% of Coloradans in Medicaid.
Other people will lose coverage because they no longer meet the maximum salary cap. This highlights yet another of the many gaps in our health-care system. They make too much money to be on Medicaid, yet they don’t make enough to afford health insurance. And let’s be honest: for those of us who can afford health insurance, it’s still expensive, even when you’re a doctor. This group is estimated to make up 40% of Coloradans on Medicaid.
If you think this issue doesn’t matter to you because you have insurance through your employer, think again. One of the many reasons health-care coverage is so high is because the only health-care option for those who don’t have coverage or can’t afford it becomes the emergency room. And when they can’t pay their bills (and they truly cannot), the tab falls to those who have private insurance. This leads to an increase in everyone’s insurance premiums and deductibles.
For people on Medicaid, it’s hard enough to find doctors who will take your insurance. We’re talking about seniors, children, those living with disability, pregnant women, and adults who live in historically marginalized areas.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many Coloradans lost their jobs. However, the uninsured rate hardly changed. According to the 2021 Colorado Health Access Survey, Medicaid stepped in to fill that gap. The survey shows that one in four Coloradans are on Medicaid, but thousands of those people may soon find themselves without insurance.
At Care On Location, we encourage our patients to make sure their contact information is up to date. They can easily do this with the Peak Health website. We also want those people who no longer qualify because they make too much money (but again, not enough to afford health insurance) to know they can reach out to Connect for Health Colorado.
If you or someone you know is on Medicaid, it’s important to be aware of this potential issue and take steps in advance. The aim is that no one should find themselves without insurance at any point. We hope others will join us in spreading the word.
However, the overall problem is not just about the end of continuous Medicaid coverage and thousands of people potentially losing their benefits. It’s a problem that highlights an even bigger issue: health care is still unaffordable. Even if you have insurance through your employer, you most likely have high premiums, and you still end up paying a lot of money for every visit. On top of that, health care can be inaccessible (however, we believe Telehealth is helping with this issue). According to a 2017 Merritt Hawkins survey, people living in mid-sized cities often have to wait 32 days to see a doctor. We often hear from such patients at Care On Location because it can take up to three months for their regular doctor to get them in.
It’s time to start addressing these problems head-on. At Care On Location, we’re taking action on our end to provide affordable and accessible health care to Coloradans. Now, as we start transitioning out of the pandemic, we need to think about how we’re going to take care not only of those on the point of losing coverage, but how we can all afford to provide quality health care for our families.
Jonathon Savage, DO, founder of Care on Location, is a board-certified emergency physician who is passionate about using telehealth technology to improve access to quality health care. For more information, visit www.careonlocation.com.