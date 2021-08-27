Another weekend, another shooting. As reported in the Denver Gazette over last weekend, yet another person was shot and killed and five others were injured early Sunday morning in Lower Downtown Denver (LoDo). This marks the fifth shooting incident to take place in LoDo since restaurants, bars and nightclubs have been able to reopen after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted COVID restrictions on capacity limits and public gathering at hospitality establishments in June of this year. And while we can theorize as to why we’ve seen this sudden recent spike in violence, these types of crimes are no stranger to LoDo.
One of the culprits of this early morning violence is the archaic, arbitrary and state-mandated closing time of 2 a.m. for any establishment with a liquor license (there are some exceptions for “entertainment districts” like those set up to benefit the casinos in mountain towns). Forcing all patrons to effectively “party” at the exact same time and then vacate all liquor-licensed establishments at the exact same time is — and historically has been — an unmitigated disaster. It puts unnecessary pressure on law enforcement and the hospitality industry as we simply cannot police the overwhelming amount of fighting, drunken behavior and vagrancy that takes place around 2 a.m. Simply put, our state law doesn’t give its adult citizens who patronize bars and nightclubs the opportunity to sober up and depart at a time of their own choosing, thus creating the mass chaos at closing time that leads to routine violence.
Even though I don’t own a business in LoDo, I do own one of Denver’s largest and longest-running nightclubs — Tracks — located a short walk from LoDo at 35th and Walnut Street in the heart of the RiNo Art District. Akin to our fellow bars and clubs in LoDo, forcing our Tracks customers out the door at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights remains a huge challenge for operators such as ourselves. We’ve been enduring this disastrous exit procedure around 2 a.m. for over 40 years, and it’s time for a change.
There is a simple solution to this seemingly complex problem: let the bars stay open until 4 a.m., or even later.
By allowing businesses to choose their own closing time, we will no longer experience the mass exodus at 2 a.m. that is a dangerous cocktail of disorder, violence and drunk driving. For example, should we as a state decide to allow liquor-licensed establishments to serve until 4 a.m., some patrons will still depart at 2 a.m. while others will leave later. Not only does this give the staff the opportunity to convince and internally police their patrons to sober up before departure, but it gives our law enforcement ample time to do their job rather than endure thousands exiting simultaneously.
And before you accuse of me encouraging more drinking or more drunk driving, note that someone who intends on getting drunk can do so just as easily before 2 a.m. as they can before 4 a.m. Customers who want to drink after 2 a.m. often order a few drinks or shots at last call, meaning the alcohol isn’t fully hitting their system until after they’ve left. Our internal customer research has taught us that the average customer spends about four hours when they go out; it’s just a matter of which four hours they choose. So, why force everyone in Denver to party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.?
Additionally, with Uber and Lyft experiencing an undersupply of drivers, bar and nightclub patrons are finding car-share services either unaffordable (due to surge pricing) or altogether unavailable at 2 a.m. — which only encourages drunk driving and continued revelry on the streets while patrons wait for their rides to arrive.
You don’t have to take my word for it. Gov. Polis himself has publicly advocated for liquor service to be extended to 4 a.m. — primarily to benefit the hospitality industry which was decimated due to the pandemic. And during the 2021 legislative session, Colorado state Sen. Jeff Bridges and I worked together to build a coalition of hospitality associations — including the Tavern League — to tackle this very issue. Unfortunately, this issue didn’t make the priority list for our state legislature this year.
I recognize that there are many elements leading to the violence that is taking place in LoDo around the time bars close. But the one that is easiest to eliminate is the arbitrary closing time that has been imposed on our industry.
How much more violence will we need to experience in LoDo before the state legislature acts to change our archaic laws governing liquor service?
Andrew Feinstein is the owner of Tracks Nightclub and ReelWorks Denver (formerly the EXDO Event Center). He serves on the boards of civic organizations including Visit Denver, Colorado Concern and the Downtown Denver Partnership Inc., and he co-chairs Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s Economic Relief and Recovery Council for small and medium-sized businesses.