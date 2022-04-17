A group of Coloradans has approached local universities, community colleges and school principals to discuss how institutions can work together to improve minority students’ performance on standard tests. We have had little success. The rationale for our endeavor is: For far too long, Black and Native American kids have been viewed as less bright than white and Asian students, solely from lower test scores. A second reason is, the Supreme Court plans to rehear Asian students’ lawsuit against Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions policy that uses race as one of many factors in their admission of colored students. Multiple lawsuits have preceded the current go-round, going as far back as the landmark Bakke case in 1978.
It is baffling that schools like Harvard and other national education groups have not sought alternative ways to improve poor students’ college admissions. Obviously the solution is to engage minority students from a much earlier age, and systematically teach them the content of, and the how of doing college admissions tests. The how of answering test questions should be targeted and repetitive.
Our idea is for colleges, K-12 schools and adult volunteers to work together to strengthen students’ performance in entrance tests. Take a page from the Asian rule book; practice how to do the tests.
The added benefit of universities’ engagement with these students from an early age is that students see what it means to be in a university; and that they are valued, as they visualize their own future. There is nothing stronger than having hope, vision and a dream of tomorrow. Kids’ fear of the unknown, of calculus and other mathematics tests that challenge kids’ dreams, must be slain.
Black and other minority students are not lazy or stupid. Rather they are sadly failed by adults who should know better. The result is we have a dearth of qualified minority professionals — few physicians, engineers, physicists. This was thrown into acute relief during the COVID pandemic in which 34% of all deaths were Blacks. Most had poor pre-Covid health care resulting from too few minority physicians.
The solution, I posit, is for Colorado’s universities to engage with the state’s middle and high schools, so as to encourage a majority of underprivileged students to develop a love for STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — subjects that all students must excel in if they are to do well in college.
The future could be bright if innovative ways of sharpening the testing edge of minority students is undertaken. In the same way that many white students who can afford it, go to prep schools, there is no reason why similar alternatives cannot be developed for poor minority students. Consider for a moment that many local students play the lottery to go to DSST — Denver School of Science and Technology. Most are unsuccessful. We feel that this is irrational — success and excellence should never depend on a lottery.
We suggest a decades-long endeavor that will guarantee a more successful way of recruiting qualified and deserving minority students. As a member of APLU — the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities, and AAAS — the American Association for the Advancement of Science — I know well the energy and power of American universities.
If their efforts could be targeted to improve the fortunes of under-represented population of students, there is no question in my mind that the results would be phenomenal. The fortunes of the Native American student could be enhanced in a positive and successful fashion in contrast to a past that has been cruel and horrific.
I am aware that SATs and ACTs are losing favor as standards for college admissions. But even if we no longer use these particular metrics, colleges will have to use some other measurements for admissions. Students must learn the content covered by the SATs and ACTs, for in the end, they will have to perform and succeed in their college work.
The solution is simple. Colleges, high schools and other academic institutions must work together to prepare future generations of minority physicians, engineers, mathematicians, lawyers, poets and others.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”