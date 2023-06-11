It’s an experience that I’m sure we all can relate to. You’re in a class and you ask yourself why in the world you need to know what’s being taught. For me it was English class. For others, it’s the dreaded quadratic formula.

Regardless of what it was that spurred the question, I think it is a valid one. It needn’t always have an answer you would accept to be valid either. For example, learning to do math, even math you’ll never use, teaches a good deal of soft skills you’ll be glad you developed. Still, the question stands, and asking it is appropriate.

To me, the question also touches on a deeper aspect of learning that we cannot discuss enough. How do you match a learner with an environment that best suits them and their goals?

Part of the issue, part of the reason things are as they are in schools, is the fact that the way a classroom has to be run dictates how and what is taught. Think about it. In one room you may have students that require a feeling of relationship and community to learn best, next to others that, like succulents, are content to be left mostly alone. You may have some that are talented in math and find the pace of class too slow, while others struggle mightily and need a more measured pace. You will also have some that just want to work on big trucks, while others want to be a microbiologist.

There are ways to handle this. My favored approach was to do a little bit of everything teaching-wise on a rotating basis; that way everybody gets something. Experienced teachers also learn how to effectively offer the kids that would benefit from it some extra slack to work on their own and in different directions.

Wouldn’t it be nice to be freed from some of these constraints, however? Why couldn’t someone, who was genuinely motivated enough to do it well, split completely off and learn on his or her own according to the things that serve their educational and life goals? Why couldn’t a student interested in becoming a plumber set their own program, meeting all high school diploma requirements, but also addressing the specific needs of a plumber? Why couldn’t a student talented in math and interested in physics set their own program to allow them to advance faster, focusing on the particular areas to best prepare them for undergrad studies?

Homeschooling has offered an option up until now, but that is not feasible for all. For those not going that route, an educational paradigm called individualized learning (and/or the associated schools that are starting to pop up around the country) is starting to take shape. It almost got a start in Colorado during this last legislative session, in fact.

HB23-1188, “Individualized Learning Schools And Programs,” would have provided a legal framework and guidelines for charters and other schools to create and see through this maximally student-centered approach to learning. In a session notable as much for bills not passing as for the ones that did, HB23-1188 was among those that almost made it to a floor vote in the House and sputtered out.

That was disappointing to see. I have no illusions that that individualized learning is something that can be done at statewide scale, nor do I think it’s for everyone. Having taught high school and college, having taught online and in person, I can tell you that, just like in the gym, where some go to a personal trainer to learn how to train and then do it on their own vs. others who need the appointment in their calendar to keep them going, some people are able to learn independently and some are not.

This isn’t something that tracks with intelligence, either. I have known highly-driven, self-starters in nearly all the classes I’ve taught and I’ve taught a lot of people. The point here is not a fix, but adding another option — folding more kids into the mix, and giving them a chance to engage meaningfully with school.

I hope the sponsors try again next session. I hope the bill actually makes it out for a vote, some inquiry, and debate. Learning is a highly personalized endeavor. We should recognize that fact with more than just words. We should be opening up as many doors to the same endpoint as we possibly can. We already have a tradition of school choice in this state; let’s advance it.

Oh, and just for the record, I do love to read — fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. I love to consider what I’m reading. It was writing the papers that always killed me.

Cory Gaines is a physics instructor at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. He runs the Colorado Accountability Project on Facebook and lives for what Richard P. Feynman called “the pleasure of finding things out.”