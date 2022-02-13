Expanding the availability of ground-breaking medical technology that can detect dozens of cancers in their earliest stages is a central pillar of the president’s recently announced “Cancer Moonshot” initiative — and the focus of important bipartisan legislation in Congress sponsored by Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. It’s a bill that could save countless lives.
Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) is a game changer in the half-century war on cancer. And it’s particularly important for chronic disease patients who are at a dramatically higher risk of a cancer diagnosis. Bennet’s bill would open the door to this cutting-edge technology to the more than 60 million Medicare recipients across the nation.
We’ve all seen ads urging Americans to get screened early for cancers such as colon, breast and prostate cancers. But most people don’t know that our greatest vulnerabilities in being able to prevent cancer deaths are the inherent limitations in early cancer detection.
Today, physicians can screen for only five types of cancer and there are no screenings for nearly 100 cancers, including liver, stomach, or pancreatic. Given that seven of every 10 cancer deaths are caused by cancers for which screening technologies don’t exist, imagine how many lives could be saved if there was a way to detect these cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage.
This a crucial issue for patients I have represented, such as my late mother, who suffered from scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that tightens the skin and can eventually constrict blood vessels, threatening vital organs.
Studies show that scleroderma patients have a four-to-five times higher risk of cancer than average Americans. Expanding early detection of cancer can be a game changer for scleroderma patients to get diagnosed earlier when treatments can be less extensive — and expensive.
We are filled with hope as we have learned more about new technologies that detect a multitude of cancers through a noninvasive blood draw. These technologies are currently undergoing large-scale clinical testing and will soon be under review by the Food and Drug Administration. The trouble is that once they receive FDA approval, Medicare beneficiaries will not have access to these paradigm-shifting cancer screenings
Currently, laws governing Medicare don’t allow for timely coverage of preventative screenings. Congress can step in to keep these innovations from being tied up in bureaucratic limbo for untold years following FDA approval.
Sen. Bennet is the lead sponsor of the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Act. This bill, which has bipartisan support in both houses of Congress and throughout the cancer advocacy community, would create a pathway to enable Medicare to make these technologies accessible to beneficiaries once the FDA gives it the green light. It would ensure that one of the great cancer detection innovations of our time will get to those who need it most.
What better way for policymakers to launch the Cancer Moonshot than to enact legislation that would allow for coverage of the latest breakthrough in cancer screening? The patient community throughout Colorado, and across the country, are strongly supporting the growing number of Republicans and Democrats in Congress who are fighting for this common-sense, life-saving step forward in cancer screening.
Cyndy Besselievre is a national board member and treasurer of the Scleroderma Foundation, and the treasurer for the Scleroderma Foundation Rocky Mountain Chapter. For more information, visit www.scleroderma.org.