When President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he called for us to “come together to heal the soul of this nation.” There’s no doubt we as a society need to start bridging our divides, but to many of us it feels hopeless. Even when it comes to issues that are obvious on both sides of the aisle, like infrastructure and border security, Congress can’t seem to come to any sort of an agreement.
The problems of division, dysfunction, and distrust have been reinforced for years and run deeper than disagreements among members of Congress – they’ve seeped into every level of our election system, the media, our public servants, and most importantly, within the American electorate. How did we get so bitterly divided, and how do we come back from the brink? That’s the subject of a recent report from FixUS, “Why is Governing No Longer Good Politics? Reflections from a Thousand Years of Public Service”. I was privileged to be invited to participate in the project.
The report is a collection of interviews with former public servants that have nearly 1,000 years of combined experience serving at the local, state and federal level. These public servants belong to different political parties, served in different bodies of government at different levels, and have different specialties.
And yet, when answering the question ‘Why is governing no longer good politics,’ there are common themes in the responses.
The first is that government begins at the ballot box, and right now our elections are not producing good governance. Rather than honoring the foundation of American democracy — where we the people elect our government — the preponderance of “safe districts” (gerrymandering) encourages hyper-partisan politics and political extremism from the federal to the local level. Deliberately drawing congressional districts to ensure that one party will win causes partisan primary voters to have a disproportionate amount of power.
The end result is an elected official who is polarized, responsive only to their base, and doesn’t adequately represent their entire constituency. Reelection and maintaining powerful ruling majorities — not good government — is the overwhelming priority. Compromise (aka: seeking solutions to actually govern) — are anathema and the quickest way to evaporate financial support and earn a primary challenge. Partisan loyalists reward fighters. They punish conciliators.
Reelection is dependent on massive financial war chests. Endlessly chasing cash, rather than solving the nation’s multitude of challenges in need of solutions has become politicians’ primary objective. Rather than going about the hard work of legislating — usually out of view of the cameras — elected officials find it more financially rewarding to produce outrageous social media posts and ranting for a few precious seconds on the 24-7-365 cable television programs. Congress should be serious business, not akin to the hysteria of a rock concert.
To be fair, the principles and issues that divide the two major parties and society in general are profound and reconciliation is difficult or impossible: the size and scope of government, federal debt, immigration, military and foreign policy, health care, social issues, etc. While the present state of affairs is surely a conundrum, the bitter entrenched polarization is hardly unique. Hamilton’s Federalists and the Jeffersonian Republicans threatened to dissolve the infant union during Washington’s presidency. Irreconcilable differences cost more than 600,000 lives and risked disunion again in the Civil War. Our forefathers warned of division brought on by political “factions.” Today, we call it “tribalism.”
If America is to continue to be that beacon as “the last best hope of earth,” as Lincoln vowed, we as a people must first come together again ourselves. Then, we must demand the governance we deserve from our elected representatives. After all, they are but a manifestation of the constituencies that put them in office. If we are better voters, better citizens, better Americans, then those that represent us in this Great Republic may also elevate their performance and exercise true leadership.
Winston Churchill said, “You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing, after they have exhausted all the other possibilities.” Over the past few years, we’ve tried just about everything else. Perhaps now it’s time to do the right thing. It starts with all Americans dedicating themselves to building bridges and, once again, embracing E Pluribus Unum, “Out of many, one.”
Rep. Bob Beauprez represented the Colorado CD-7 in Congress from 2003 to 2007 and twice was the Republican nominee for governor. Today he operates a family bison-breeding ranch in the Colorado mountains.