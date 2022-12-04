Recently, select southeast Aurora residents received a letter on behalf of Civitas, an oil and gas company, regarding its desire to lease their mineral rights for fossil fuel development. Civitas hopes to develop the oil & gas beneath our homes as part of its proposed Lowry Ranch CAP (Comprehensive Area Plan) location.
My neighbors and I are concerned that many in our community who do not have mineral rights, and thus have not been contacted, are unaware of the proposed fracking operations.
We are also concerned for the health of our community and the Aurora Reservoir. This project is too close for comfort.
Communications commissioned on behalf of Civitas lead recipients to believe that the proposed plan is a done deal, saying they “would like to support the next steps in the mineral leasing process.” And a letter from the City of Aurora’s Oil & Gas Division mentions “financial benefits” of leasing minerals, describing them as a “valid opportunity” although mineral rights owners would only receive a one-time payment of $500 and small monthly lease payments. For me, the potential costs associated with this project grossly outweigh these paltry benefits.
For the sake of a more balanced presentation of mineral rights owners’ choices, more must be said about the “certain responsibilities” that are accepted by signing mineral leases. If the plan were to be approved, consenting mineral rights owners who willingly choose to lease their minerals are liable for covering resulting damages including spills, leaks, injuries, and accidents as well as the costs of oil & gas production.
While Aurora’s Oil & Gas Division asserts that Crestone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Civitas, safely and effectively operates its existing 127 wells within the limits of Aurora, four Crestone spills have been reported in Aurora so far this year. And as recently as October, Crestone reported an accident in Weld County, during which an unknown amount of oil and produced water spilled.
If approved, Lowry Ranch will consume colossal amounts of water. According to its Cumulative Impacts Analysis, water use will average approximately 580,000 barrels for EACH of the 164 planned CAP wells. 95,120,000 barrels is approximately 3,995,039,945 gallons — the approximate equivalent of about 11,750,117 sixteen-minute showers! This water is so polluted by oil & gas processes that it is detracted from our water supply — permanently.
It would be unfair for Civitas to use and permanently discard our limited water resources for its private profit, while Aurorans are drinking treated wastewater! The operations will impact our water quality as well, as it is planned for locations immediately east of the existing Aurora Reservoir, our drinking water supply, and in close proximity to where the State Land Board intends to create another reservoir.
Additionally, the proposed Lowry Ranch CAP’s cumulative impacts report doesn’t account for the poor air quality in southeast Aurora, a region designated as being in “severe” nonattainment of federal ozone standards. According to the NOAA, during peak ozone days, oil & gas emissions can contribute up to 30 parts per billion (ppb). Issuing permits for the Lowry Ranch CAP when we are already in violation of health standards would be reckless and irresponsible.
These risks certainly aren’t worth the small payment, which could be dwarfed by reductions of our home values should the drilling plan be approved. Proximity to oil and gas development is not a desirable feature, nor compatible with residential growth. Many homeowners, including myself, would not choose to live near oil and gas development. If the plan were approved, we would pay back those lease dividends with our health; the harmful effects of oil and gas development to the health of nearby residents and the environment are well-documented.
I believe the downsides of the proposed Lowry Ranch CAP greatly outweigh the pittance Civitas is offering. We will all be negatively impacted and yet, those who don’t own their properties’ mineral rights don’t have a say in whether they consent to the proposed oil and gas drilling. Mineral rights owners must consider these sizable repercussions of leasing. I’m pleading with you to consider the health implications, air pollution, and environmental impacts of fracking. We do not need oil and gas horizontal drilling lines underneath our water sources, homes and schools in this established and rapidly growing community.
If you are interested in joining community dialogue and opposition efforts, please visit our website, Save the Aurora Reservoir.
Amber Golden is a resident of Tallyn’s Reach in southeast Aurora. She holds an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering with an emphasis on environmental engineering.