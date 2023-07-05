Our friend and colleague Alex Magaña often reminds us of how the Beacon Network Schools innovation zone started in Southwest Denver.

After earning local and national recognition for the work Alex and his team did to bring blended learning, enrichment opportunities, character development, and critical thinking activities to the curriculum and culture at Grant Beacon Middle School, Denver Public Schools and families in Southwest Denver asked Alex to replicate Grant Beacon’s success.

Alex says he’ll never forget when a parent asked him during a community meeting, “¿Por qué nuestra escuela no puede haser como esta escuela?” (“Why can’t our school be like this school?”)

That parent’s child attended what was then Kepner Middle School, which Denver Public Schools determined needed to be closed and replaced with a stronger model for students.

Denver Public Schools and families in the community found a model that would put Kepner on the right track: the Beacon model.

Beacon created its innovation zone to improve academic outcomes and nurture the social-emotional needs of students at Grant Beacon and Kepner Beacon middle schools.

Alex has shared this anecdote dozens of times, and he shared it again on June 15 with the State Board of Education during a state review of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education’s decision to revoke the Beacon innovation zone.

The Beacon community is scared, frustrated, confused and angry about the district’s decision to revoke our innovation zone. The narrative the district has created about our innovation zone — and Kepner Beacon in particular — is hurtful and dispiriting to our talented, committed educators, 99% of whom voted to approve the Beacon zone’s and their schools’ innovation plans.

The district’s argument for revocation focuses primarily on flawed, insufficient academic data at Kepner Beacon in the school year immediately after the pandemic upended in-classroom learning.

The data from the 2021-22 school year is an inadequate representation of academic growth at Kepner, and the district’s misuse of the data is alarming. It ignores the fact that low-income communities and communities of color—which are served by Grant and Kepner Beacon—were disproportionately harmed by the pandemic.

Largely, the families in our communities couldn’t afford to send students to learning pods. Before schools closed for in-person learning, many didn’t have internet access or familiarity with the technology to support remote learning. Many didn’t have jobs that allowed them to work remotely, which left their students home alone to navigate online lessons.

The district’s decision to use this data to revoke the Beacon zone also ignores the still-present trauma in Southwest Denver. Families are struggling to recover from the years-long uncertainty and loss that pandemic brought to their communities.

During the state board’s review of the district’s revocation, we were encouraged to hear the state board express bipartisan support for the Beacon zone and share some skepticism of the district’s heavy-handed revocation.

Importantly, Chair Rebecca McClellan noted that the rationale for the district’s revocation must be inadequate academic progress and was not convinced the data showed that Beacon’s model couldn’t improve academic outcomes for kids.

Several state board members noted the immeasurable impact of the pandemic on students, and acknowledged the robust progress Beacon Network Schools was making prior to 2020.

They also noted the work our Beacon team is doing now to support student academic growth.

Also, all of the state board members noted that 2023 Colorado Measures of Academic Success data and new Colorado School Performance Framework data will be released this summer, and most encouraged the Denver board to re-review its revocation decision after examining the new data.

We’re confident that the new data will show that we are improving academic outcomes for students in Southwest Denver, Kepner Beacon in particular.

Now, the state board’s written comments and recommendations have been sent to the Denver Public Schools Board of Education to review at its next public meeting.

The state board’s guidance is nonbinding, which means the Denver board is not required to follow the state’s lead.

It’s our hope, however, that the state board’s comments resonate with the Denver board members, and prompt them to reconsider the revocation and reauthorize the Beacon innovation zone.

We’re hopeful the state board’s comments provide additional perspective for the local board members, and that they prompt Denver Public Schools to take a less heavy-handed approach.

The Beacon innovation zone is an important part of the Southwest Denver community and is crucial to the district’s ability to maintain and improve academic growth for students in Southwest Denver.

As educators, the zone has empowered us and our colleagues, and it has removed barriers to allow us to better support student learning. It has also provided dedicated time and optimized resources for us to design learning opportunities that improve student outcomes and social-emotional health.

The state board’s review provides an opportunity for the five Denver board members who voted to revoke our zone to engage more deeply with the Beacon community and identify ways we can collaborate under the Beacon innovation zone model to continue to serve students and families in Southwest Denver. This is an opportunity for the Denver board to revisit its revocation decision, and to do the right thing for students, families and teachers in Southwest Denver.

Daniel Walsh is the principal of Kepner Beacon Middle School in Denver. Nadia Saldaña-Spiegle is the English language development department lead for the Beacon Network Schools innovation zone.