James Coleman, who represents Denver’s state Senate District 33 in Colorado’s General Assembly, and Rosemary Rodriguez, who served on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education 2013-2017, are co-chairs of EDUCATE Denver. EDUCATE Denver, which advocates for DPS students, is a civic coalition of over 35 leaders in business, philanthropy, public policy, faith-based and community organizations who understand that high-quality education and a thriving city go hand in hand.