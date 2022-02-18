Denver officials recently released a proposed amendment to the city’s municipal code that, if adopted, would require all new rental communities to restrict rent on 8% to 10% of all units. Deceptively titled “Expanding Housing Affordability,” the proposal would not just reduce the rate of new housing construction in Denver — it would increase rent costs for 90% or more of the city’s renters, depending on the location of the development.
The proposal would impact all new rental developments of 10 or more units in Denver. In high-end markets, like downtown Denver, housing developers would be required to restrict rent on 10% of new units to 60% of the market rate. In all other markets, new developments would restrict 8% of new units to 60% of the market rate. While housing developers would have the option to provide cash in lieu of rent restrictions, those fees, ranging between $250,000 and $311,000 per new unit, are so extreme they represent only the illusion of an alternative.
Housing affordability is a supply and demand issue. When there aren’t enough rental units to meet resident demand, the market experiences a supply shortage, and costs rise accordingly. Every year, the population of metro Denver grows, and the demand for new housing grows with it. Over the last decade, new construction in metro Denver has failed to keep pace with rising demand. With many Coloradans competing for every available apartment unit, market forces take hold, and the price of housing climbs steadily.
Denver officials’ effort to curb rising housing costs is understandable, but their new proposal is ill-informed and misguided. Given that the cause of Denver’s rising housing costs is low supply, the solution is new construction. This proposal is a massive disincentive for housing developers, guaranteed to exacerbate the city’s housing shortage for years to come. Rent payments are the only source of revenue for rental housing communities.
By artificially deflating the price of a few rental units, public officials are imposing a substantial cost burden on the other renters in the community. In areas with rent restrictions on 10% of units, communities’ rent revenue is reduced by 4%; in areas with 8% of units restricted, communities’ rent revenue is reduced by 3.2%. These new developments are only possible through significantly higher rent rates on other units, designed to recoup lost revenue.
In high-end markets, 90% of residents will pay 4% higher rent rates to fund the artificially deflated rent of 10% of the community’s residents. In other markets, 92% of residents will pay 3.2% higher rent rates to fund the artificially deflated rent of 8% of the community’s residents. This proposal does nothing more than increase housing costs on the vast majority of Denver’s renters to fund a rent reduction for the remaining few.
Of course, the residents paying higher rent rates aren’t the city’s upper class. The renters funding this plan would be anyone making more than 60% of the median Denver income, which includes Denver’s teachers, nurses, firefighters, police officers and most working-class professionals. Denver officials’ proposal may provide relief to the city’s poorest residents, but at great cost to all working-class families. It is an unstainable and unfair solution to rising housing costs, both in the short and long term.
Affordable housing programs can work, but they require the local government, through tax credits and similar incentives, to offset the revenue reductions caused by rent restrictions. The incentives offered by the Denver proposal are nowhere near the costs imposed on developers and rental housing providers. Inevitably, Denver’s renters will be left paying for the subsidy.
The path to affordable housing does not lie in new government price controls. To bring down housing costs in metro Denver, we have to remove regulatory barriers to the construction of new rental units. The key to housing affordability is housing supply, and going forward, the city government should focus on removing barriers to building and creating new incentives for developers.
Drew Hamrick is senior vice president for government affairs and general counsel for the Colorado Apartment Association.