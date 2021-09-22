Last month Denver students, parents, and teachers made the shift back to in-person learning after almost 18 months away from the classroom. With school in session, local educators are tasked with navigating an array of concerns about students’ health and safety — the least of which should be concern about a resurgence of vaping and e-cigarette use among Denver’s kids.
Before the COVID-19 shutdown last year, youth e-cigarette use was a huge problem nationwide. It is estimated that roughly 3.6 million kids were using e-cigarettes across the country. Here in Denver, data from 2019 showed that roughly one in five high school students were using e-cigarettes, with the highest usage rates among white (25.7%), Hispanic (18.4%), and multiracial students (27.9%). We know that vaping is a highly social behavior and young people often have access to these products through their friends and peers. A recent study showed that over half of high school e-cigarette users reported getting e-cigarettes from a peer, like a classmate or a friend. During the shutdown, there was a slight decrease in youth e-cigarette use because young people who used these products at school and social events had fewer opportunities to do so.
Now, local advocates and educators are concerned that we could see a revival in those numbers both because of in-person peer pressure and the simple fact that flavored tobacco products are still widely available in our community.
With nearly 20% of Denver high schoolers using e-cigarettes, protecting the health of our kids must be a top priority. E-cigarettes contain high levels of nicotine that harm brain development, affect learning, and prime the brain for addiction to other drugs. Studies have also shown that kids who use e-cigarettes are more likely to become cigarette smokers later in life and experience negative health outcomes caused by prolonged tobacco use and addiction. That’s why the U.S. Surgeon General has declared e-cigarette use an epidemic among youth.
Even more troubling, recent data shows that teenagers and young adults who use vaporizers and e-cigarettes face a much higher risk of COVID-19 than their peers who do not vape. As COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives, it’s essential that our kids keep their lungs strong and healthy.
For parents and teachers, recognizing some of the early signs of e-cigarette use can go a long way. Some indications could be if a student is making frequent excuses to leave a room, has an unexplained cough or has an increase in thirst. Parents should keep an eye out for changes in appearance, mood, sleeping patterns, or even impulse control. However, the responsibility of preventing youth e-cigarette use and nicotine addiction falls on more than just parents and educators. It’s time for a community approach.
Big tobacco has been aggressively marketing their enticing, kid-friendly flavored products for years to lure in their next generation of customers and keep kids hooked well into adulthood. More so, there is a documented history of the industry targeting their advertisements for flavored products, like e-cigarettes, to youth in predominantly Black, Latino, and LGBTQ communities. We can’t ignore the disparate impact flavored tobacco products continue to have on youth and communities of color, like my neighborhood of Westwood. Tackling this issue, especially as our kids adjust back to in-person learning and in-person social activities, is essential.
To safeguard the health and lives of kids in Denver, we desperately need a comprehensive policy that prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco products to reduce youth access and initiation as they return to school. Many cities in Colorado — Aspen, Boulder, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Snowmass Village, and most recently Edgewater — have already moved to ban the sale of these dangerous and addictive products.
Right now, there is growing support for this approach in Denver. A recent poll showed that 65% of Denver voters want to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products. This month, a coalition pushing for this policy reached over 100 state and local organizations in support, including myself as an individual member of the Denver Board of Education. For the well-being of Denver students, it’s time for Denver City Council to act now on this issue.
Angela Cobián represents District 2 on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education. She serves as board treasurer.