Remote work or telecommuting, where people work from their homes or some other off-site location rather than the office, is not new. It has been with us for many years in some form or another.
With the onset of COVID and the associated shutdowns, social distancing, and limitations on group interaction, remote work has become more common. While it began as a temporary solution for many companies and organizations to safeguard their employees and the public in preventing the spread of COVID, it has gradually become commonplace for many businesses and employees. Companies realized that many employees liked that they could spend more time with their family and at home while also saving money in reduced fuel, parking and other costs associated with commuting. Further, it offered flexibility allowing some to work from their second homes or vacation spots.
Businesses realized cost savings by paring office space and materials and felt that their employees were in many cases more productive. Technology has supported and allowed this trend to mushroom as tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts, became more sophisticated and widely available.
While many of the benefits associated with working remotely have been noted, we don’t hear much about what may be being lost as this trend evolves.
While workers may be technically in the same office, it is a virtual one where people work in electronic silos with their only link to their fellow workers being an LCD screen with a small video image of the person or merely a photo or their name on the screen. For many in these virtual offices, the only interaction with co-workers may be an on-line weekly staff meeting or one on specific projects and nothing more. One may know the name and title of others in their virtual office but little more. Many may work for years in the same “virtual” office and never meet their co-worker in person. In fact some have problems recognizing each other when they do finally meet.
In these virtual offices we don’t get a chance to get to know our co-workers. We don’t see pictures of co-workers’ families or their most recent trips on their desks. We do not discuss the football game from the weekend, our kids’ problems at school, home remodeling projects, the latest news stories, or a recent bonehead move by an elected official. We don’t give or share advice on matters. We also do not go out for drinks after work, have lunch with co-workers, or celebrate special occasions with them. While these discussions and interactions don’t directly relate to our work, they help to build the bonds that enable us to work better as a team.
More importantly we don’t get to know our fellow employees on a personal basis.
Many people do not feel comfortable sharing information about themselves, their problems or concerns over a video monitor. We don’t establish the same level of trust with others as we do with those who we have worked closely alongside in an office. We don’t see when our co-workers may be struggling with emotional or physical problems as it is easy to mask them over a one hour zoom call. It is much more difficult to hide those issues through an entire day and working next to those people in the same office we can sense when they may be having difficulties and could use some help.
For many of us we can trace some of our closest friends to work. There probably is little chance we would have met them or become friends without being in the same physical office or building.
Like many things friendship is shaped by shared experiences, both positive and negative. In many cases it is like a fine wine that gets better with age. Some of our closest friends are people we may not have even liked initially, but over time at work, those bonds became closer and stronger.
In my own life I realize the importance of those bonds through work. Many of my close friends, including two for whom I served as best man, were friends from work. There is a slim chance that I would have developed the same deep friendship with them if we merely had interacted in an on-line manner. I realize that many of my interests and views were shaped by working alongside those people where we debated, argued, or discussed matters.
Whenever the COVID pandemic ends, remote work will remain for many companies, offices, and workers. As noted, there are many positives with this trend, but it is important that we not lose sight or ignore the important social benefits of an in-person work environment.
As we move forward, the challenge will be to integrate into the remote work model a level of personal interaction that better allows for the important relationships and mutual support that more easily occurs in a close working environment.
Greg Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers, which represents more than 650 companies directly involved in or affiliated with trucking in Colorado.