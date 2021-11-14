COVID-19 turned the world upside down and although things are starting to feel a little more right-side-up, the immense impact of the pandemic lingers. With so many government agency programs forced to scale back or close, 501(c)3 nonprofit entities stepped in and stepped up to serve their local communities. Denver nonprofits’ resilience has been truly evident. They quickly came up with solutions that allowed them to continue helping those in need.
Here are three important ways our local nonprofits have an impact and why Coloradans should remember to support them during this season of giving:
Strengthening local communities
Nonprofits excel at establishing meaningful relationships and maintaining personal connections with the people they serve in a way that governmental bodies just can’t. When government entities and county buildings were closed during the pandemic, nonprofits found ways to increase their assistance to the people they serve.
For example, the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to low-income parents who rely on government agencies to help coordinate and supervise visits with their children. Our nonprofit, Central Visitation Program (CVP), continued to provide court-ordered visitation services throughout the pandemic — regardless of a family’s ability to pay — and despite the increased financial burden on our nonprofit. We did this because we know first-hand how important it is to support and strengthen the bonds between parent and child. Money, or lack thereof, should never be a reason for children to lose a relationship with their parent(s).
In 2020, we were able to help more than 200 families and over 330 children stay connected. We helped arrange and supervise more than 4,000 successful visits, both in-person and virtually over Zoom. Our organization grew nearly 20% in 2021 and our goal is to increase our services by 25% in 2022 so that we can continue to meet the needs of local Denver families.
Providing accessible services
Like many other nonprofits, CVP had to get creative about how to offer our services during the pandemic. For the first time, we provided supervised visits via Zoom. Our team also came up with unique ways for children to stay entertained during their Zoom parental visits, such as offering virtual field trips to museums and other unique locations around the world, and planning engaging games for families to play during their visitation time. Although four of our five physical locations have now reopened, the Zoom visits were such a success that virtual visitation will remain a permanent option. They are particularly helpful when a parent does not have transportation to get to the visitation site, if a parent or child is sick or if a parent is living in a different location.
Increasing services when new needs arise
Through our work supporting local families, we’ve seen firsthand the importance of parents learning new skills that can help them provide a safe and loving home environment. To that end, CVP offers free parenting classes open to the public. They recently began offering court-certified parenting classes, along with a new Nurturing Healthy Children Program. Now, if a family going through divorce or separation is ordered to take classes, we can help them navigate their new reality and get through it in a way that supports and protects their children.
Nonprofits did a lot of heavy lifting during the pandemic and everyone is better for it. Organizations like CVP stepped up to carry our communities through an extremely difficult time, providing essential services to vulnerable families. We hope that members of the community will in turn support their local nonprofits as we continue offering these crucial supports to our neighbors.
CVP is hosting a virtual fall fundraiser on Dec. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring a silent auction and motivational speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, the New York Times best-selling author of the book “Three Little Words.” To register for the event, visit www.cvp denver.org.
Bradley Wood is the executive director of the Central Visitation Program. Ashley Rhodes- Courter, MSW, is a New York Times best-selling author and motivational speaker.