Gov. Jared Polis’ first-ever executive order set the electric-vehicle bar high, with the lofty goal of getting 940,000 EVs on the road in Colorado by 2030.
At the time, it was hard to envision how Colorado would reach this mark.
Since then, however, there’s been wave after wave of announcements from manufacturers bringing vehicles to market that meet Colorado consumers’ tastes and needs. That includes the pickup trucks and SUVs Coloradans love from legacy brands they trust.
Those vehicles aren’t yet available in quantities to fully meet consumer demand, but we can now see a growing EV fleet on the horizon.
Let’s face it: Because of supply chain issues, it hasn’t been easy to buy new cars of any technology and reservations for new EVs now typically far exceed supply. But this backlog is temporary and increased production will allow for Colorado to gain on Polis’ ambitious goal.
But there’s a roadblock ahead.
A small but very loud group of activists aren’t satisfied with zero-emission electric vehicles. Their goal is to rid the world of cars, which they see as problem that needs to be fixed.
These anti-car activists see cities like Paris, which will ban nonessential traffic, as a utopian ideal.
They don’t see Denver’s hollowed-out downtown — which has lost many of the office workers who supported its businesses — as a pressing challenge.
Instead they see it as an opportunity to further restrict traffic, trying to turn Denver into a car-free Paris of the Rockies.
They celebrate when parking rates and fines increase and when car lanes are removed, creating bottlenecks that discourage drivers from ever returning to the city center.
We can have discussions about why Western American cities, established by pioneers, evolved the way they did, as opposed to centuries-old European cities.
Or why transit works better in densely populated East Coast, Asian and European cities.
Or why Coloradans love the freedom that comes with having their own vehicles that they can use to follow their hearts — to the Great Plains or mountains or wherever they choose, even if that isn’t along a transit line or reachable by foot or bicycle.
These can be interesting conversations, but they don’t change a fundamental truth: Most Coloradans love their cars and all the things they make possible.
The anti-car crew knows that they won’t get Coloradans out of their cars without putting up physical and figurative barriers to driving — like creating intentional congestion by reducing capacity or raising the cost of driving.
As an avid cyclist, I understand and we should all support the right of Coloradans to walk and bike safely.
Distracted, impaired and/or aggressive driving is never OK and should be met with tough penalties.
Cycling is great for those hardy souls who are willing to brave challenging weather year-round, but it isn’t a fit for most people who need to get to work or school or youth sports.
For those who rely on transit, we should make it as safe and convenient as possible.
But RTD is in a downward cycle that — absent billion-dollar subsidies that will never be approved by understandably skeptical voters — won’t ever make a meaningful dent in car use.
People who work in construction, or landscaping, or the energy business know that they can’t transport tools and supplies or get to the worksite on a bus, bike, or train.
Ownership of a reliable car is vital for working families. These days the most affordable housing is typically far from the light-rail stations and trendy neighborhoods where residents can stroll to stores.
Cars are here to stay so let’s not penalize those who make the choice to use them. Instead, let’s embrace new, low-emission technologies like EVs in pursuit of Gov. Polis’ ambitious goal.
Tim Jackson serves as president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, cycles 3,000-4,000 miles a year but understands the essential nature of motor vehicles in growing America’s economy. Follow him on Twitter at @timwjackson.